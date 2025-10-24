MP Macho withdraws from Busia parliamentary race ahead of 2026 elections

Geoffrey Macho, the outspoken Member of Parliament (MP) for Busia Municipality, has pulled out of the 2026 parliamentary race, as the nominations for candidates closed at the Electoral Commission offices in Busia on Thursday.

Macho, who has served as MP since 2016 and was re-elected in 2021, was not among the nominated candidates when the nomination period ended.

He had finished third in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries earlier this year, with Ismail Sowedi Mulemya declared the party’s flag bearer for the Busia Municipality seat.

Efforts to reach Macho for comment were unsuccessful, but sources close to him indicated that frustrations following the primaries influenced his decision.

“He invested heavily and was hopeful of winning the party's flag, but after losing the primaries, his morale dropped, and he decided not to return as an independent candidate,” a source said.

The MP intends to focus on his business ventures, including schools and a hospital, over the next five years, according to the same source.

Macho’s withdrawal leaves a crowded field of 41 candidates competing for Busia District’s five parliamentary seats, including the district woman representative.

The district, created in 1997 from the former Tororo District, has four constituencies: Samia Bugwe North, Samia Bugwe South, Samia Bugwe Central — carved out of Samia Bugwe South in 2020 — and Busia Municipality.

List of nominees

Busia District Woman Representative

Eight candidates are contesting the woman MP seat: Akello Phanice Mary (NUP), Anyango Janet Hope (NRM), Taaka Moreen (Independent), Nahauli Shams (Independent), Auma Scovia Juliet (Independent), Nabulindo Jane Kwoba (Independent), Auma Hellen Wandera (Incumbent, Independent), Akware Dorothy (Independent).

Busia Municipality

Ten candidates are vying for the parliamentary seat: Makhoha Samuel (PFF), Mulemya Sowedi Mulemya (NRM), Wanyama Kennedy (NUP), Kakaire Hussein (FDC), Taaka Lilian (DF), and independent candidates Barasa Livingstone Ouma, Kibedi Moses, Elukudo Emmanuel, Taabu Sarah, Wesonga Michael Khajuba.

Samia Bugwe Central

Nine candidates: Wanyama Richard Hamala (NRM), Ouma Benard Wabwire (NUP), Barasa Titus (EPU), Macho Hudson (DP), Ngwabe Deogratius (PFF), and independents Hughes Edward, Ouma Parrick, Mbirike Erick, Nyangweso Dennis (Incumbent MP).

Samia Bugwe South

Six candidates: Maganda Julius Wandera (NRM), Achoka Egesa Freddy (NUP), Okumu Justus (FDC), Egesa Patrick (DP), Were Godfrey Odero (Incumbent, Independent), Bwire Robert Ngwabe (Independent).

Samia Bugwe North

Seven candidates: Mulimba John (NRM, Incumbent and state minister), Deogratius Hasubi Njoki (DP), Amam Vincent Egesa (NUP), and independents Deborah Mulayi Peace, Wandera John Paul, John Emurot Okumu, Gerald Padde Auku.

Ugandans will vote parliamentarians of the next house on January 15, 2025, same day for electing president.