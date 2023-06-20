MP Mapenduzi quits PAC, named public service committee chairperson

Bardege-Layibi Division MP, Martin Ojara Mapenduzi has been appointed as the new chairperson of Parliament’s Committee on Public Service and Local Government shortly after resigning from the position of chairperson Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Local Government on Tuesday.

His resignation however, stirred debate in the House as a section of lawmakers, especially on the Opposition wing raised concerns on how Mr Mapenduzi had shifted his allegiance from opposition which appointed him PAC chair to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) side.

Mr Mapenduzi replaces Aringa North MP, Godfrey Onzima.

“This Parliament is a serious institution, that is why it is illegal and unconstitutional until the final year for MPs to change affiliation. So, a member cannot be with opposition and tomorrow he is with the NRM," Mr Ssemujju Nganda said adding: “He was here working with us. Now he is working with those on the other side."

In response the Speaker Anita Among said Me Mapenduzi ho joined Parliament as an Independent candidate had a right to switch sides.

“I am the whip of independents. All the independents belong to the speaker and if Hon Mapenduzi was the chairperson the other side, the House accepted him to switch. And maybe this side was generous enough to appoint him chairperson. He is one of the best chairpersons we have,” she said.

In an immediate follow up, the Opposition Chief Whip, Mr John Baptist Nambeshe with the clearance from the Speaker named Kilak South MP, Mr Gilbert Olanya as the new chairperson PAC Local Government.

Ms Among said Mr Mapenduzi will have to work with Olanya to finalise unfinished business which would include preparing committee reports.

Mr Mapenduzi to this reporter that he would accord Mr Olanya all the requisite support he needs to ensure a smooth transition.

"I want to promise as someone who has served in that capacity and resigned; I will give him [Mr Olanya] all the support. We have done a good job with our committee,” Mr Mapenduzi said adding: “I still have one pending report for over 50 local government entities that I will help Hon Gilbert Olanya, guide him through so he can take over immediately.”

When asked why he had switched allegiance, Mr Mapenduzi said: “That is the problem with some of you, when I was appointed chairperson PAC [Local government], you never asked that question. I was appointed by NUP. Now that NRM has appointed me, why are you concerned? Do you have a problem with NRM?"

He added: "This new position that I have been assigned to take over, I will be accountable to the Parliament of Uganda.”

In February 2022, Mr Mapenduzi moved a motion for Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zaake’s removal from the parliamentary commission for allegedly insulting Ms Among on social media.

Mr Zaake was later censured before he challenged the MPs’ decision in court which is yet to pronounce itself on the matter.





