MP Mwijukye survives lynching after his car knocks two dead

Buhweju County Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Francis Mwijukye Sunday evening survived lynching by angry residents after his car allegedly knocked two children dead at Mbizzinya–Kyengera Village near Buwama Town along Kampala-Masaka highway.

The accident occurred at 6pm after the legislator's Land Cruiser Prado car with a personalized number plate ‘MP WAITU’, knocked two pedestrians dead and injured a motorcyclist who was riding a bike Registration Number UDX577E.

Police identified the deceased as Florence Nabukenya, 13 and Tadeous Lubyayi, 9- both from the same family and residents of Mbizinya Village, Buwama Town Council.

Mr Mwijukye was in the car together with three other occupants who sustained minor injuries, according to Police.

Eyewitness and resident of Buwama Town James Mulindwa said some angry residents attempted to lynch the occupants in Mwijukye's car before they were saved by police that rushed to the scene.

“The MP’s driver was speeding and it appeared like he was chasing a convoy which was ahead of him. He first knocked the two children before ramming into a motorcycle,” he explained.

Katonga Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Lydia Tumushabe attributed the accident to over speeding by Mr Mwijukye’s driver, Mr James Barekye, 47.

Mr Barekye was arrested on spot by police.

“The Honourable and other occupants who were in his vehicle are safe. Both wreckages of the vehicle and motorcycle are parked at Buwama police station pending police inspection,” She said.

She further revealed that the motorcyclist sustained a broken leg and was rushed to Gombe Hospital for medication.

Bodies of the two young Ugandans were also taken to the same hospital for autopsy.

However, Daily Monitor has learnt Monday morning that the motorcyclist also died last night, raising the death toll to three.

