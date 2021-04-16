MP Nalule appointed new EOC boss

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

President Museveni has appointed Ms Safia Jjuko Nalule as the new chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC).

Ms Nalule, who is the MP representing people with disabilities in central region, replaces Ms Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi whose five-year term of office expired in January.

The President has reappointed Mr Joel Ojok Cox as the vice chairperson of the commission for the second term.

Other appointees are Mr Denis Tumusime, Mr Ibrahim Zaidi Edema and Sr Mary Wasagali, all as members of the commission.

“In exercise of the powers vested in the President by Article 32(3) of the 1995 Constitution and Section 5 (1) and (2) of the Equal Opportunities Commission Act, I have appointed persons listed as chairperson, vice chairperson and members of the Equal Opportunities Commission.” read in part Mr Museveni’s March 23 letter to the Speaker of Parliament.

“I hereby forward their names and curriculum vitae for Parliament approval,” the letter further reads.

Mr Frank Tumwebaze, the Gender minister, last evening confirmed the appointment of Ms Nalule and team.

“Yes, I received the instrument from State House forwarding the nominees to the Speaker for parliamentary vetting,” Mr Tumwebaze, whose ministry supervises EOC, said.

Recently, the Speaker of Parliament summoned the Attorney General to explain why three government bodies; the Inspectorate of Government (IG), the Uganda Human Rights Commission and EOC, lacked leadership.

Early this year, EOC suffered manpower crisis when the contracts of the Commission members expired.





who is nalule

Born in 1966, Ms Nalule is a member of the Appointments Committee. Before joining Parliament, she was a commissioner of the Constitutional Review Commission between 2005 and 2006. Between 1997 and 2006, she was a councillor at KCCA and the executive director for Disabled Women Network and Resource Organisation. She was also a board member of the National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda.

