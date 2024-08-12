MP Namujjju defies presidential advisor, organises thanksgiving

Hundreds of people thronged St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Parish in Kyazanga, Lwengo District on Sunday to take part in a special thanksgiving ceremony for the area woman legislator Cissy Namujju recently released on bail on charges of budget corruption.

Namujju who was dressed in a white gomesi, was accompanied by some politicians, including State Minister for Microfinance Haruna Kasolo, Bukoto West legislator Muhammad Ssentaayi and Budaka District woman legislator Pamela Nasiyo Kamugo.

The Senior Presidential Advisor on Greater Masaka Affairs, Ms Justine Nameere, had earlier asked the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to block the function, saying it was unnecessary since the legislator is still under prosecution.

"We write to you as patriotic Ugandans under our campaign 'Wacha Wewe, Stop Corruption' where we make all needed efforts to stand in solidarity with President Museveni in his spirited fight against corruption,” Ms Nameere said in her August 8 petition to Brig Gen Henry Isoke , the head of the anti-corruption outfit.

Ms Nameere also asked police in the area to ensure that the function did not take place but all her efforts yield her desired outcomes.

Namujju and other two legislators –Paul Akamba (Busiki County, Namutumba) and Yusuf Mutembuli (Bunyole East ,Butaleja District) were granted bail by the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court after spending 55 days in Luzira Prison.

However, Akamba could not immediately leave prison as he still faces separate charges of theft of Shs3.4 billion meant for compensation of Buyaka Growers Co-operative Society Ltd.

During the Sunday thanksgiving ceremony, Rev Fr. Gonzaga Nsamba , the parish priest of Busibo praised Ms Namujju for the bravery she exhibited while in prison, equating her experience to what Jesus went through when he was crucified.

“When you are strong in faith, every challenge you face in life cannot break you down. I am happy that we are here today to pray for God’s mercy and love,” he said.

Both Rev Fr Mbaaga Tuzinde Ssenkungu, the parish priest of St. Jude Thaddeus Church, Kyazanga and Rev Fr. Charles Mbazzi thanked Namujju for consistently supporting church projects, including the ongoing construction of a new church structure in the area.

After the Mass, clerics from different religious denominations converged at Kabukye Village, Namujju’s ancestral home and prayed to God to enable her overcome her legal battles.

In her speech, Ms Namujju thanked all people who have stood with her ever since she was incarcerated.

"Some people have been visiting me in prison while crying. I told them not to cry because whatever I am going through is on my life calendar. I thank God for enabling me to follow my life calendar. It is not good to wish someone jail but it is helpful for everyone to get the prison experience and know how the world is moving," she said.

While addressing a rally in Lwengo on June 22, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and two legislators; Daudi Kabanda (Kasambya County, Mubende District ) and Juliet Kinyamattama (Woman MP Rakai District) defended Namujju, saying despite her woes, she is so generous and “shares whatever she steals with her constituents.”