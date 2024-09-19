MP Namukuta reveals domestic violence ordeal: ‘I was threatened with a panga'

The Kaliro Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Brenda Namukuta, has revealed that she is a victim of domestic violence.

Ms Namukuta made the revelation during a parliamentary session on September 17 where lawmakers paid tribute to the late Rebecca Cheptegei, an athlete who died on September 5 after she was set ablaze by her ex-boyfriend.

“…. Right Honorable Speaker, I will openly say some of us are victims and we shall not hide from the fact. We speak this with emotions because of what that woman went through, it is unfortunate that she died,” she said.

“For me, I have seen families where people are seriously cutting each other with pangas. I have faced this in my own home. I am not ashamed to speak about it. Someone threatened me with a panga, not once, not twice,” she added.

The legislator said she had previously shared her story with Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

“It is so emotional. I am sorry, but it is happening. Now, if it can happen to me, a Member of Parliament… we women are so secretive and patient. By the time I come to you [Speaker] to tell you about my problems, it means it has gone beyond,” she said.

Suffering silently

Ms Namukuta added: “Many of us are suffering silently and for me, everyone asks me, ‘how have you survived?’ among ourselves here, they come to me for advice. Some of our men have an inferiority complex... So, as we are paying tribute to the fallen hero, let us take note and take the issue of gender-based violence seriously.”

Mr Tayebwa, who presided over the session, said domestic violence is also affecting legislators, especially the women.

Speaking to Monitor on September 15, Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke acknowledged that handling domestic violence cases is challenging, even for the police. He said this is because it is a highly emotional issue, as partners sometimes choose to reconcile despite police intervention.

Mr Rusoke, however, urged victims to always report domestic violence incidents to the police.