MP Nsereko on spot over alleged takeover of Ecological Party

Kampala Central Member of Parliament, Mr Muhammad Nsereko, who also serves as the national president of the Ecological Party of Uganda (EPU), has been accused by members of the party of running it outside its principles.

Mr Charles Bbaale, the founder of the party, accuses Nsereko of orchestrating a controversial takeover that began as a straightforward agreement but has now escalated into a bitter dispute.

Bbaale told this publication that he founded the Ecological Party in 2009 and registered it in 2014. He said Nsereko was introduced by agents to buy into the party, and they agreed on certain terms. Among them was that Nsereko would organize a delegates’ conference and pay members Shs80 million, which he has allegedly failed to fulfill.

According to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on May 21, 2025, Nsereko was required to pay Shs80 million to the EPU, represented by Bbaale. He initially paid Shs12 million, with the remaining Shs68 million tied to the organization of a delegates’ conference. The conference was meant to introduce significant changes, including Nsereko’s election as the new party president and the proposed rebranding of the EPU to “Green Forum.”

However, Bbaale claims that after paying the initial Shs12 million, Nsereko deliberately withheld the balance.

“Despite the terms of the MoU, the party's name was never officially changed to 'Green Forum.’ This led members to accuse Nsereko of effectively hijacking the party, leaving its original leadership in a precarious position and sparking widespread questioning of the legality and ethics of Nsereko’s actions,” Bbaale said.

Nsereko’s move to acquire the EPU is widely seen as a strategic maneuver to strengthen his 2026 presidential ambitions.

When contacted by this publication for a response, Nsereko declined to give details.

“I don’t discuss the party’s internal matters through the media,” he said on phone.

The dispute has left the EPU, a party founded on ecological sustainability, facing an existential crisis, with its reputation marred by controversy. The incident also highlights broader concerns about the integrity of political transitions and the vulnerability of smaller parties to hostile takeovers within Uganda’s political landscape.