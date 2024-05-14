MP Nyeko, four others arrested as police raid NUP supporters homes, shops

Makindye East MP Derrick Nyeko and four other supporters of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) were arrested on Monday on allegations of illegal possession of army uniforms, a monopoly of the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF).

The intelligence-led operation was conducted after police and other security agencies secured a court order with which they cordoned off offices, residences, and shops of NUP party supporters, among others in Wandegeya, Kamwokya, and other parts of Kampala.

The other suspects include; Geoffrey Katuruntu, a councillor, Hassan Waswa Musoke and an 18-year-old shop attendant at Costume World tailoring shop and resident of Kimwanyi zone, Wandegeya parish, Kawempe division, Kampala district.

The others are Joseph Bukenya, 32, whom police say is a cleaner at NUP party president Robert Kyagulanyi's home in Magere and a one Marvin Biiso, an 18-year-old phone accessories seller and resident of Namungoona.

The Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango said they recovered desert military shoes, police shoes, an overall resembling that of counter-terrorism with the Uganda flag badge.

At Katuruntu’s home, police say they recovered red berets and red NUP party attire, among others.

"Counterfeit dollars of 23 bundles of 20 notes, two toy pistols, a stainless curved sharp metal, two military badges branded on the auxiliary police department, seven khaki shirts with star pips, eight khaki trousers, three dresses with lanyards, one black cape branded with police nationale wording, four sewing machines were also recovered," Mr Onyango added.

According to Mr Onyango, the suspects are being processed for a court appearance.

"The public is urged to surrender these items (army-like uniform) to local authorities, the police, District/Division Internal Security Organisation (DISO), or the nearest UPDF unit. This operation will extend to other parts of the country," Mr Onyango added.

On April 22, 2024, police issued a directive to private security organizations, bouncers associations, political groups, and individuals, who are using police uniforms and rank insignia (pips), to stop.

Relatedly on May 2, 2024, the UPDF cautioned individuals wearing military outfits bearing UPDF imprints, such as warm suits, jackets, ranger boots, berets, caps, porches, backpacks/camel backs, among others, to cease immediately.