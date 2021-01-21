MP Odonga Otto hospitalised after suspected poisoning

By Our Reporter More by this Author

Aruu South Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Samuel Odonga Otto has been rushed to hospital where he is being treated for suspected poisoning.

According to reports, Mr Otto fell sick while in police custody.

Mr Otto was detained over an earlier incident where he allegedly escaped from police custody.

He had been arrested for disobeying the Covid-19 health guidelines and going against the Standard Operating Procedures that were announced by the Electoral Commission to guide candidates during the 2021 general elections campaign period.

According to reports, when he was being questioned by Pader District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Ramathan Thai Mr Otto complained that he was unwell.

Mr Otto was rushed to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital where he was received emergency treatment related to suspected poisoning and referred to Mulago National Hospital for further management.

However, he objected to the move and opted to rest in the Gulu Hospital compound.

Mr Otto alleges that he fell sick after drinking mineral water at Pader Police Station.

He, however, did not reveal who offered him the water.

Mr Otto was last week defeated by Dr Christopher Komakech in the Aruu South MP race.

Mr Komakerch is a nephew to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Paul LOketch.