MP roots for e-learning in rural schools

Bujenje County MP Paddy Kasumba has asked the government and the private sector to promote e-learning programmes in rural areas so that learners can compete favourably with their urban counterparts.

“Some of the rural-based schools have students from the less fortunate communities that cannot afford computers among other learning gadgets meant to link them to modern learning programmes,” Mr Kasumba said.

The legislator said facilitating rural institutions with computers, electricity and a good learning environment will keep learners at school and prevent cases of teenage pregnancies.

Mr Kasumba made the remarks while commissioning an e-learning centre donated by the Human Care Foundation, an international humanitarian organisation, at Queen of Peace High School in Mpigi District on Wednesday.

“It is the duty of all able Ugandans, the government and the private sector to ensure needy children that are in rural-based schools access modern learning facilities. The e-learning should not be only for the urban-based learners, the system should reach all learners,” he said.

The school sponsors disadvantaged children from communities where the parents and guardians cannot meet school requirements.

The institution has a population of 250 students, according to Ms Mary Sibilidwa, the headmistress.

“We have friends from the school that facilitated the setting up of the e-learning centre for the students. We have no electricity, but we have managed to get a generator that will power the centre for the benefit of the students,” she said.

Among the items donated to the school are 500 textbooks, laboratory equipment, 10 computers and their accessories, a generator, and laboratory furniture.