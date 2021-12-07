MP Rukaari presents payment evidence to IGG over railway land deal

Mbarara City North Member of Parliament (MP) Mwesigwa Rukaari. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  Our Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Last week, the IGG tasked Rukaari to prove that the process leading to acquisition of the land "was clear and transparent."

Mbarara City North legislator Mwesigwa Rukaari has responded to the Inspector General of Government (IGG) in on-going investigations over the contested sale of Uganda Railways land in Kampala.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.