MP Ssegirinya granted bail

Court in Kampala has ordered for the release of Kawempe North MP-elect, Muhammad Ssegirinya after granting him a cash bail of Shs3 million.

His sureties were each bonded Shs50m, not cash, during Thursday afternoon court proceedings at Buganda Road Magistrate’s Court.

The sureties and Mr Ssegirinya who has been on remand in Kitalya prison following his arrest on March 22 were also ordered to deposit their national IDs in court and ordered to return to court on May 12, for further hearing of the case in which he is accused of inciting violence.

He was arrested as he held a peaceful demonstration demanding for the release of National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters being held incommunicado by security operatives.

Reason for arrest

During hearing of the case at Buganda Road Court, Ms Flavia Musiimenta, the officer in charge of Mini Price police post in Kampala told the trial magistrate, Ms Gladys Kamasanyu that she was compelled to order the MP’s arrest because a group of youth who were following him were pelting stones at police officers.

She explained that before police intervened the crowd was moving smoothly.

"But police had to intervene because Hon Ssegirinya had not sought permission from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to protest," she said.





EC defends Ssegirinya’s victory

His release comes days after the Electoral Commission filed a reply to Mr Sulaiman Kidandala's election petition in which he had asked court to overturn Mr Ssegirinya’s victory.

Kidandala last month petitioned the High Court in Kampala challenging Mr Ssegirinya’s victory on grounds that he does not possess the required minimum academic qualification of an MP.

However, the Electoral Commission in their response to court last month said Mr Kidandala is not entitled to any of the reliefs sought because Ssegirinya's nomination and election was conducted in compliance with the provisions and principles laid down in the Electoral Laws of Uganda.

Academic qualification

According to the affidavit of Barbra Mr Mulimira, the returning officer of Kampala Electoral District; at the time of nomination, Ssegirinya presented a duly filled nomination form accompanied by academic qualifications of UCE (Senior 4) and UACE (Senior 6) both in the names of “Ssegirinya Richard” from Pimbas Secondary School and a Deed Poll for changing of names from “Ssegirinya Richard” to “Ssegirinya Muhammad”.

The nomination, election and gazetting of Ssegirinya by the Electoral Commission as MP Kawempe North Constituency in Kampala was done in accordance with the law having found him in possession of the minimum qualification of Advanced Level and duly registered as a voter and fulfilment of other nomination requirements, the returning officer added.