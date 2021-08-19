MP Ssengirinya a no-show in court over election petition

By Veronica Kayaga More by this Author

The High Court in Kampala Thursday started an inquiry into whether Kawempe North MP Mohammed Segirinya was rightly served with the election petition by Sulaiman Kidandala.

Mr Kidandala's lawyer Kenneth Paul Kakande told presiding Judge Henrietta Wolayo that Ssegirinya was indeed served through substituted service.

“The petition is still pinned at the High Court Civil Division Twed Towers in Kampala,” Kakande told the Judge.

Mr Kakande further told Justice Wolayo that efforts to personally serve Ssegirinya at Kitalya prison were not successful because the defendant refused to receive the petition.

“The Deputy OC in charge of Kitalya prison also declined to acknowledge service on Ssegirinya's behalf,” he said.

The Electoral Commission lawyer, Mr Edwin Tabaro asked the court to have the matter investigated. The electoral commission hopes that the court will pronounce itself on whether or not Ssegirinya was served as the law requires.

Mr Kidandala dragged Ssegirinya to court accusing him of not having the requisite academic qualifications to be a Member of Parliament.

The Judge then adjourned the matter to September 2, 2021 to hear out all the parties on this controversial issue before pronouncing himself on the matter.

Mr Ssegirinya and his lawyers were not in court.