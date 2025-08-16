MP Wanzala to run as independent After NRM tribunal loss

Expressing deep dissatisfaction with what he termed an “unjust decision,” defeated incumbent MP Noah Muetebi Wanzala has declared he will contest the 2026 general elections as an independent candidate. This comes after the NRM Election Disputes Tribunal comprehensively dismissed his petition challenging Stephen Tiberondwa Bujingo's primary victory.

“I am not satisfied with the tribunal's ruling, but I don't blame my party. There was massive rigging and irregularities across the country. The party couldn't nullify 70% of its MPs, as that would taint its image. This ruling was meant to save the party from being seen as a rigging party,” Wanzala said.

The NRM primaries, held on July 17, saw Stephen Tiberondwa Bujingo win the party ticket for Nakasongola constituency with 10,531 votes. Wanzala received 7,186 votes, while Nakasongola District Speaker Bwanga Rogers Sande came third with 3,365 votes. Both Wanzala and Bwanga contested the results, petitioning the NRM tribunal to nullify Bujingo's victory over alleged irregularities.

The three-member tribunal, chaired by Anthony Bazira and including Joseph Lobalang and Isaac Okurut, dismissed both petitions. It upheld Bujingo’s victory, ruling that the petitioners had failed to prove their allegations to the required standard.

Discontented with the ruling, both Wanzala and Bwanga have declared their intention to run as independent candidates in the upcoming general elections.

“The tribunal is not the final authority — the electorate is. The general elections will be hard to manipulate like the primaries were,” Wanzala said, citing examples of NRM candidates who successfully ran as independents in 2021, including Vice President Jessica Alupo.

Bwanga expressed similar frustrations, criticizing the tribunal’s approach: “The tribunal used a copy-and-paste method for all petitions — it just changed the names and places. The ruling was almost the same for all cases.” He also confirmed his intention to run as an independent, setting the stage for what could be a contentious electoral battle that may split the NRM vote in the constituency.

However, Bujingo has appealed for party unity, referencing their 2020 electoral contest. “I am asking my elder brother Wanzala to step back and support me because when he defeated me in 2020, I stepped aside and supported him, even though I could have run as an independent,” Bujingo said.

In the 2020 NRM primaries, Wanzala won with 16,120 votes against Bujingo’s 10,627. Bujingo had vowed to run as an independent after contesting the results but ultimately stepped down and supported Wanzala’s candidacy following party intervention. “I joined him, and he was able to win the 2021 general elections. He should repay the favor and show loyalty to the party as I did in 2020,” Bujingo added.

Wanzala, however, appears unmoved by these appeals, signaling his determination to take his case directly to voters in 2026. His decision reflects a growing trend within the NRM, where several candidates nationwide have indicated they will contest as independents, citing concerns over the fairness and transparency of primary elections.

As the dust settles on the tribunal’s decision, all eyes will be on whether party leadership can broker a compromise — or if Nakasongola constituency is set for a three-way battle that could significantly alter the political landscape in 2026.



