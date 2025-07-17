MP Yona Musinguzi injured in Ntungamo Municipality NRM elections

The Ntungamo Municipality Member of Parliament, Mr Yona Musinguzi Bikwasizehi has sustained injuries in the head after supporters of his opponents confronted him on Thursday afternoon as he forced himself to a polling station at All Saints Church Ntungamo.

Mr Musinguzi who was walking in a group with his supporters reached at the polling station at 2:05pm but was prevented from entering. There was however no security presence and the over 50 people entered into the polling station where voters were preparing to line up.

The caused commotion as rival supporters hit each other with sticks and timber and Mr Musinguzi fell in between the conflict. He was hit in the head and fell down in the middle of the crowd; several other people hit him on different parts of the body as he tried to regain his footing.

He was later whisked away for medication in a multi-purpose pickup.

Other contestants including Mr Phillip Tumuhimbise were present at the polling station. Mr Musinguzi and Mr Ankwasa’s camps have been engaged in physical fights since Tuesday resulting in several injuries and arrests. Mr Musinguzi had earlier voted at Nyakibigi village polling station. The attacked polling station is where Mr Ankwasa was to vote from.

At Ntungamo Modern Secondary School polling station, candidate Michael Katurebe battled supporters of Mr. Musinguzi who wanted to vote although not in the voters' roll.

Police were overwhelmed and withdrew from various polling stations in Ntungamo municipality.

NRM party officials and police were not readily available for comment by press time.



