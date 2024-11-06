MP Zaake admitted at Nsambya hospital after scuffle in Parliament 

Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament, Mr Francis Zaake is currently at the Mother Kevin wing of Nsambya Hospital in Kampala where he was rushed on Wednesday morning after he was beaten during a scuffle in Parliament.

His admission follows an earlier Wednesday morning scuffle in the Parliament chambers where he was punched several times by his Kilak North counterpart Anthony Akol over a seat.

Speaking to journalists at his hospital bed, Mr Zaake blamed his colleague for the fracas that ensued during debate on Rationalisation of Government Agencies and Public Expenditure (RAPEX).

“l found him (Akol) sitting on my seat (where he was previously seated before standing up to make his submission on the floor of Parliament) then told him to stand and leave but he refused and before l knew it, he started punching me," Mr Zaake told journalists.

Mr Zaake revealed to journalists that he was feeling some aches and pains on his head.

He believes that the November 6 events were all scripted so as to dull the fight against the 2024 Coffee Bill which was later passed by the House.

"I believe Hon Akol was sent to do this to me....and he punched me many times...l feel a lot of burning at the back of my head and have been given painkillers. l pray l get fine," Mr Zaake said.

A heated debate on the National Coffee Amendment Bill 2024 devolved into chaos in Uganda's Parliament on November 6, 2024. Tensions flared when Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake accused unidentified individuals of infiltrating the parliamentary chambers armed with guns. The… pic.twitter.com/j1qJMvo0Kv — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) November 6, 2024

The medical team handling Zaake declined to indulge details of his health to the media.

Under the stewardship of the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, Opposition Members visited Mr Zaake to check on him as well as convey their sympathies.

Mr Ssenyonyi condemned the chaotic scenes which unfolded in Parliament's chambers.

MMityana Municipality Member of Parliament, Francis Zaake admitted at the Mother Kevin wing of Nsambya Hospital in Kampala on November 6, 2024. PHOTO/ DAVID LUBOWA

"We kept wondering where the fury and anger of Hon Anthony Akol came from because we have seen videos of him raining blows on Hon Zaake. We don't know if it was a set-up for all of what happened," Mr Ssenyonyi said.

The Opposition Leader also faulted Speaker Anita Among who presided over Wednesday's plenary session for the chaotic scenes at the House.

Opposition Members have previously objected to the passing of the Bill reasoning that it was unfavorable to ordinary farmers.

WATCH: Non-uniformed individuals believed to be security operatives filmed ejecting Members of Parliament from the Chambers of Parliament after lights were switched off during the plenary session on November 6, 2024. The members were part of the 12 suspended by Speaker, Anita… pic.twitter.com/76AeSloQiK — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) November 6, 2024