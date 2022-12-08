MP Zaake disciplinary probe starts next Tuesday

The Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline at Parliament will next Tuesday start its probe into the alleged misconduct of Mr Francis Zaake (Mityana Municipality).

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, last week referred Mr Zaake to the disciplinary committee over alleged disobedience.

Mr Zaake remained on the Floor to give a submission on the alleged abductions of Opposition supporters, even after Mr Tayebwa directed him to take his seat and thereafter guide on the appropriate way forward on the matter.

While addressing journalists at Parliament yesterday, the Committee chairperson, Mr Abdu Katuntu (Bugweri County), said the first witnesses in the probe will be the technical staff of Parliament and the other identified legislators who were present at the time of the incident.

“We have been sitting [and] discussing how we are going to resolve it. We have decided that we are going to have a marathon process next week starting Tuesday and also identify the people we are going to talk to [over the matter],” Mr Katuntu said.

Mr Katuntu added that they have already written to the legislator informing him of the Committee proceedings and he is free to attend the sessions with his lawyer or cross examine any witnesses the committee summons.

Background

This is not the first time MP Francis Zaake is being referred for disciplinary action.