Mpanga hailed for support to education, anti-graft war

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa yesterday led Parliament in paying tribute to the late Joyce Rovincer Mpanga for her contribution to the development of the country.

Her body arrived at Parliament at 10am and was later taken into the chambers at 2pm.

The late Mpanga who, among others, served as the Mubende District lawmaker between 1996 and 2001, was praised

for her integrity, fight against corruption and fighting for the girl-child throughout her active life in the public and private sectors.

“I have been checking through the Hansard and I saw two major aspects that can define her. She was always fighting for the marginalised. She was always very passionately fighting against corruption,” Mr Tayebwa said as he opened the special plenary sitting held to honour the deceased.

Speaking on behalf of the government, the third Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rukia Nakadama, said the late Mpanga “was a longstanding advocate for gender equality through promoting and advocating for women and girls’ rights, and therefore, shaped the narrative of women’s participation in politics, social and economic development.”

State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo praised the late for contributing to formulation of policies that remain pivotal in Uganda’s education sector to date while she served as the State Minister for Primary Education between 1989 and 1992.

“Many of the policies we have in the education sector and Ministry of Education, she greatly contributed,” Mr Muyingo said.

He added: “She wanted to see every child of school-going age in Uganda to go to school, stay there and complete the education cycle.”

Leader of the Opposition Mathias Mpuuga, who together with his colleagues momentarily suspended their boycott of the House to pay tribute to Mpanga, hailed the deceased for prioritising the interests that affect the majority of citizenry such as human rights.

“The deceased has been a key pillar in the democratisation process of Uganda. Sadly, as we speak today, all efforts to democratise our country are being undermined by the incumbent rulers through unconscionable amendments of the Constitution, impunity and outright disregard of the rule of law,” he said

He then urged the ruling government to reflect on the example portrayed by the late Mpanga in pushing for observation of human rights and people-centered policies in the country.

Mr Elijah Mushemeza (Sheema County) asked the three arms of government to elevate the fight against corruption as something the deceased often advocated for.

“I want to give a wise council that the leadership of Parliament, Judiciary and the Executive have a caucus behind scenes and talk about the issue of corruption because in my assessment, we are about to lose the war on corruption,”

Mr Mushemeza said, adding: “It is not enough to say that we are going to fight corruption, we need to take the bull by its horns.”

Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda accused the NRM of doing ‘little’ to promote competence in government offices.

“She was an educationist but she also had the excellence. These short-cuts are killing the country,” Mr Ssemujju said.

“We need to return the country to the era of the Mpangas. That generation that glorified competence and excellence,” he added.

Among Mpanga’s relatives who attended the plenary sitting are Ms Naome Hamilton (sister), Dr Florence Kasirye (sister) and Mr David Mpanga (son).

Background

Mpanga was born on January 22, 1933, in present-day Kasanda District. She attended Ndejje High School and Gayaza High School. In 1958, Mpanga graduated from Makerere before joining the University of London for a Bachelor of Arts and Indiana University for her Master of Science in 1962.