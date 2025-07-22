Mpigi district chairperson declares war on corruption after release from jail

The Mpigi District Chairperson, Mr Martine Ssejjemba, has declared a firm stance against corruption, vowing to "kick it out of all public offices" in the district.

His bold declaration came just a day after resuming office following his release from prison, where he had been held on corruption-related charges.

Speaking to journalists at the Mpigi District Headquarters on Monday afternoon, Mr Ssejjemba reflected on his incarceration, saying, “I’ve learned lessons from prison about corruption and I condemn it.”

He commended the efforts of anti-corruption bodies such as the Inspectorate of Government (IG) and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, remarking, “You can’t see corruption and shoot at the wall,” implying the need for direct action against the vice.

Mr Ssejjemba was arrested on June 26, 2025, along with two other district officials, and charged before the Mpigi Chief Magistrate’s Court with demanding money by menace. The trio were granted bail on July 15.

The charges stem from allegations that between January and May 2025, they solicited a bribe from Mr Herbert Buteraba in exchange for a job as Assistant District Health Officer in charge of environmental health.

However, Mr Ssejjemba accused some anti-corruption actors of being used as political tools.

“Some individuals, especially politicians, should be investigated. They collude with certain officials in anti-corruption agencies to tarnish the reputation of their opponents,” he said, suggesting that political rivalries may be influencing some investigations.

His arrest followed a joint operation involving the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and the Police’s Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID). A date for the hearing of the case is yet to be set.

In addition to his remarks on corruption, Mr Ssejjemba also called on the judiciary to address the growing backlog of court cases, which he said contributes to injustice in the district.

“Many of our brothers and sisters are languishing in prison due to delayed or manipulated justice. This is often caused by corruption within the judiciary. It must stop,” he urged.

Despite the legal challenges, Mr Ssejjemba who is serving his first five-year term as district chairperson reassured the people of Mpigi that he remains committed to service.

“I am back in office, strong and not intimidated. I will continue to serve until my term ends,” he affirmed.



