Mpigi engineer remanded in Shs100m fuel theft involving 21,000 litres

An engineer has been remanded to prison over the alleged theft of more than 21,000 litres of fuel, worth over Shs100 million, intended for road maintenance works in Mpigi District.

Charles Sitakange, the assistant district engineer for civil works, was arraigned before Mpigi Chief Magistrate Joan Ketty Acen on Wednesday and charged with theft of government property. He denied the charges and was remanded to Kigo Prison until July 22.

Sitakange’s co-accused, Sam Kyambadde, the acting district engineer and his immediate supervisor, is currently on the run. Magistrate Acen has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Prosecution, led by Resident State Attorney Draine Kansiime, told the court that the theft occurred during the 2023/2024 financial year and involved fuel from three stations of: FR Filling Station, Total Petrol Station, and Mpigi Filling Station.

Investigations by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, working jointly with the Police Crime Intelligence and Investigations Directorate, revealed what officials described as a “sophisticated fraud scheme.”

The suspects allegedly inflated fuel estimates for road projects and colluded with fuel station staff to siphon off surplus quantities.

“Some of the vehicles used to account for the fuel were non-operational, including a tipper truck LG 0002-082, which has reportedly been grounded since 2022,” Kansiime said.

Officials also cited that entire roadworks, such as the Kyansonzi–Kampiringisa–Muyira stretch, budgeted at Shs97 million, were never carried out despite reports of completion by the district.

Sitakange faces three counts of theft. Authorities said the case reflects a wider challenge of procurement fraud in local government infrastructure projects.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Mpigi District Chairman Martine Ssejjemba, former District Service Commission boss Fredrick Kirumira, and secretary Sarah Nakamoga were granted bail.

They are accused of soliciting bribes of between Shs1 million and Shs15 million from a job applicant seeking a health officer position.

Ms Nakamoga was ordered to surrender her passport and is barred from travelling abroad for two years as part of her bail terms.

The court emphasized that investigations into both corruption cases are ongoing.