Mpigi home intruder lynched after stabbing security guard to death

Police in Katonga Region in Central Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a security guard attached to Saracen Security Company Limited was murdered in cold blood on Friday morning.

Ismail Mugerwa, 46, was killed at around 4:30am by a suspected robber who raided his home at Bubezi Village in Mpigi Town Council in Mpigi District, to steal a StarTimes dish.

Mugerwa’s wife, Sharitah Kakande said they heard a person walking on the rooftop of their house, before her husband moved out to see what was happening.

A few minutes later, Ms Kakande, who had remained inside the house heard a scuffle to which she swiftly responded and found her husband wrestling with a stranger.

“He [Mugerwa] found a man trying to steal the dish .They engaged in a scuffle and the attacker who was brandishing a kitchen knife stabbed my husband twice in the chest and stomach,” she said.

She said the assailant bit her left cheek and also injured the son as they tried to intervene to save her husband.

This prompted the duo to make an alarm that attracted neighbours who intercepted the suspect and lynched him.

Ms Kakande said her husband, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to Double Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Ms Lydia Tumushabe, the Katonga Regional Police spokesperson said police detectives have since recorded statements from Ms Kakande and other witnesses to establish what facts of the case.

A man points at the StarTimes dish the suspected thief had allegedly targeted

She identified the suspect as Bashir Ssekitoleko, a 42-year-old resident of Luzige-Kisenyi Village, Kampala City.

“It is unfortunate that angry residents pounced on the suspect and killed him on spot. As police, we strongly condemn this and inquiries into that case continue,”she said

Mugerwa’s brother, Mr Yusuf Mulunzi, said he had been complaining of thieves and that two months ago, a solar panel and motorcycle were stolen from his home.

“This time he [Mugerwa] never wanted to lose his property and when he heard the thieves outside, he moved out, unfortunately he died in the process [of saving his property],”he said

Mr Kathiano Owakubariho, the security manager at Mukwano Enterprises Ltd where Mugerwa was working said he (Mugerwa) left Kampala on Thursday to go and visit his family.