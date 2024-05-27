Mpigi plans to tarmac roads, build markets  

Leaders in Mpigi District have outlined key priorities on where to inject Shs30 billion the district received from the World Bank.

The money is part of the $608 million (about Shs2.25 trillion) World Bank funding for improving infrastructure in the Kampala Metropolitan area.

Mr Martin Sejjemba, the Mpigi District chairperson, on Saturday said part of the Shs30 billion would be spent on improving roads connecting small towns to Kampala, Mityana, Mubende, and Fort Portal.

The roads to be tarmacked include Mpigi-Muduma Road and Nakirebe-Buyala Road.

Mr Sejjemba said in addition to improving the road network, they also plan to establish two modern markets; one in Nakirebe, Kiringente Sub-county, and another in Bujjuko in Mudduma Sub-county, where local farmers can sell their produce.

“We expect this project to leave a lasting positive impact in the community and ask all our people to embrace it,” he said during an interview on Saturday.

He further said they also plan to support drum makers at Mpambire on the Kampala-Masaka Highway as a way of enhancing revenue collection.

“Under the same project, we are also going to reinforce the restoration of the degraded environment in the areas of Nkozi where we have several open sand mining sites,” he added.

Mpigi is among the districts covered under the Kampala Metropolitan area and currently has more than 286,600 people.

Mr Musa Kakembo, the Muduma Sub-county chairman, said: “The two roads that are set to be tarmacked are in my area. This is not only going to improve the standards of living for my people but will also help the farmers easily take their produce to markets.”

Mr Kakembo urged all residents on the roads set to be tarmacked to voluntarily surrender a portion of their land saying the project doesn’t cover compensation.

“By allowing the roads to be expanded, they (residents) will be indirectly contributing to the development of their areas,” Kakembo said.

Mr Charles Sitakange, the Mpigi District engineer, said the World Bank funding is going to help them improve the state of their roads by at least 50 percent.

“Mpigi is one of the districts with fairly good roads compared to other districts within Kampala Metropolitan area. We are hopeful that the new project will enable us fix all the roads currently in a sorry state,” he said.

Mpigi is one of the oldest districts in Uganda created in 1967 from the former West Buganda. The district was further subdivided in 2006 to create Wakiso District, comprising Busiro and Kyaddondo Counties. The remaining part of Mpigi comprised Butambala, Gomba and Mawokota counties but were later made independent districts, save for the later.

Currently, the district which covers 1,541.13 sqkm (approximately 0.07 percent of the country size), is made up of two constituencies Mawokota North and Mawokota South.

It also has nine lower local governments including three town councils of Mpigi, Buwama and Kayabwe. The sub-counties are Kammengo, Kiringente, Muduuma, Buwama, Nkozi and Kituntu.