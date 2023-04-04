Mpigi residents form vigilante group after attack on seminary

Police are holding eight suspects in connection with the attack on Nswanjere Junior Seminary where two priests were injured and property stolen a fortnight ago.

In the wee hours of Monday morning on March 20, unknown thugs descended on the seminary and injured the spiritual director, Rev Fr Emmanuel Mukukule, and Brother John Bosco Mwaasa, before stealing Shs5.4m, a laptop, TV set, chalice, and three mobile phones. They also vandalised the tabernacle known as the sacrament house.

Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, said the suspects are in custody at Kampala Central Police Station.

“We arrested the suspects from Nansana, Wakiso and Kampala. They are currently being interrogated and after our investigations, they will be arraigned in court,” he said in an interview at the weekend.

Locals at Nswanjere Village, Malima Parish, Muduuma Sub-county in Mpigi District have now formed a vigilante group to guard the village from such attackers.

Mr Joseph Ssempijja, the village chairperson, said the vigilante group comprises eight able-bodied men who will patrol the village during the night.

“This group of vigilantes will be able to guard the village against any attacks and alert police in case they need reinforcement,” he said.

According to Bro Mwaasa, the attackers moved to each and every building and office with ease, expecting no reprisal.

“It was raining when the gang of thugs broke into our premises. They first broke into the chapel, destroyed the tabernacle, poured the Holy Eucharist and took the holy chalice. They then proceeded to different buildings and offices and left many of the doors broken before fleeing with stolen items,” he said.

It is reported that a day before the attack, the seminarians had just had their visitation day and chances are high that attackers knew management had collected some money from parents clearing school fees balances and other requirements.

According to a neighbour of the seminary, who preferred anonymity, despite the school having a fence, it lacked armed guards and only relied on those using batons and bow arrows.

“I also doubt whether they have any CCTV cameras around,” the source said.

The area defence secretary, Mr Gabriel Lule, said the two armed guards currently at the seminary were deployed a day after the attack.

About seminary

Nswanjere Junior Seminary, which is located 32kms on Kampala-Mityana highway, was founded in 1964 to act as a ‘nursery bed’ for priestly vocations.

It admits Catholic boys between the ages of 9 and 13 in Primary Four and Primary Five but classes run up to Primary Seven.