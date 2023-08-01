Mpigi residents torch truck for knocking two dead

Police in Mpigi District are currently searching for a group of residents who set ablaze a road construction truck on July 31, after it was involved in an accident that resulted in the deaths of two people. One person died at the scene, while another passed away at the hospital.

The incident occurred at Mabuye-Katende Village in Kiringete Sub County, Mpigi District, around 8:00 am.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Pastor Ponsiano Mutawe, 43, a boda boda rider, and Mr Allan Kirudde, 30, a mobile money attendant in Mabuye Village.

Two other people, Mr Godfrey Kavuma and Ms Sarah Babirye, who were riding another boda boda, sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Double Cure Hospital in Mpigi Town.

According to eyewitnesses, a speeding Sino Truck Reg. No. UBF 385F collided with the boda boda that was heading from Mabuye to Katende Trading Centre, resulting in the immediate death of two people and leaving two others injured.

"The truck was speeding, and it appears the driver failed to brake and lost control," said Mr Sam Ssekiranda, a resident in the area.

The truck driver fled the scene after the crash, and police are actively searching for the individual.

The truck is owned by a consortium of Chinese companies, including China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and China Railway 19th Bureau Group Company Limited, which are responsible for constructing the Busega-Mpigi expressway.

Mr Peter Musoke, the chairperson of Mabuye Village, said that the accident scene has been a black spot, and they had previously requested the Chinese contractors to install speed humps due to the ongoing construction.

"We had requested the Chinese contractors to put humps since the road is still under construction, and they were yet to do so. It is unfortunate that we have lost lives now," he said.

Mr Dauda Hirigi Were, the Katonga Regional Police Commander, condemned the residents for taking the law into their own hands.