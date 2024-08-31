Mpologoma clan leaders ask Mengo to resolve land dispute on ancestral site

Leaders of Buganda Kingdom’s Mpologoma (Lion) Clan have asked the kingdom leadership to swiftly resolve a land dispute at their cultural headquarters at Lwadda Village, Wakiso District.

The dispute, which pits Mpologoma Clan leaders against retired Maj Gen. Elly Kayanja ,centres around the 25 acres of the latter secured on the clan’s one- square mile piece of land at Lwadda.

Speaking during the burial of Mpologoma Clan head Wilson Ndawula Namuguzi Ssebuganda at Lwadda Village on August 31, the clan trustee chairperson Prof. Badru Kateregga, said they need their land back to use it for development projects.

“We plan to build a vocational institute that will train students in different technical skills and as well turn our cultural shrines and sites into a museum,” he said.

He asked Mr Anthony Wamala, the kingdom minister for heritage, palaces, tombs tourism and security, who represented the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, to seek a lasting solution to the land dispute .

Although Gen. Kayanja claims to own 25 acres on the land belonging to the clan, clan leaders insist they don’t recognise his lease granted by Buganda Land Board (BLB) .

Mr Wamala equally encouraged clan leaders to safeguard their properties including land from grabbers, advising them to register all their trustees on their land.

“The Kabaka [king] Ronald Muwenda Mutebi encouraged all clans to register their land trustees, but also ensure you strengthen your leadership. Rally all clan members especially grandchildren to participate in clan activities,” he said

He used the same ceremony to mobilise clan leaders to start-up enterprises where they can generate income for smooth running of clan activities.

Mr Patrick Kisekka, the prime minister of the Mpologoma clan, told mourners that the burial of Ssebuganda was delayed due to a land dispute involving Gen. Kayanja .

He insisted that the clan land has a number of their historic sites which need to be protected from external encroachers.

“We shall continue fighting for this piece of land until we retain full ownership of all the 640 acres . This land belongs to the Mpologoma clan and persistent encroachment by grabbers is sabotaging our cultural activities,” Mr Kisekka said.

Rev Michael Wasswa Kisawuzi from Lwadda Church of Uganda who led the funeral service asked Christians to always value their culture.

“Always stand firm on issues concerning the wellbeing of your culture. I’m aware of what has been taking place here , you need to keep pushing,” he preached.

Meanwhile, Erukaana Lukanga Namuguzi was installed as the 35th head of the clan, replacing his father Wilson Ndawula Namuguzi Ssebuganda who died at 50 years.

Three years ago , the clan leaders petitioned Kabaka, asking him to intervene and direct BLB to give them their land, which the Kabaka did.