Mporera promises to unite Ndorwa West after defeating Minister Bahati in NRM primaries

Mr Eliab Mporera, a 37-year-old Kampala-based lawyer, has pledged to restore unity and foster inclusive development in Ndorwa West Constituency after defeating State Minister for Trade, Mr David Bahati, in the highly contested National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries.

Addressing supporters along Kabale-Katuna Road who had gathered to congratulate him on his victory, Mporera expressed confidence in his ability to lead effectively, describing himself as a youthful and energetic leader ready to bring change to the constituency.

“I will aggressively work for the development of our constituency with all forces of unity,” Mporera told cheering supporters. “No one will be left behind; everyone’s voice matters.”

Ms Barbra Ainebyona, the NRM registrar for Kabale District, officially declared the results at dawn from the district tally centre in Kabale Municipality. She urged all members of the community, including those who lost, to support the winner and rally together for the good of the constituency.

Later, in an interview with NTV, Ms Ainebyona reaffirmed that the election was free and fair, with no major incidents reported throughout the electoral process.

However, Mr Bahati, who has served as MP for Ndorwa West since 2006, disputed the results, citing irregularities in the voting process.

“The election was marred with irregularities, and my team is investigating what transpired. We shall come out with the next course of action,” he said.

Simpson Mpirirwe, Bahati’s former chief campaign strategist, attributed the minister’s loss to growing voter fatigue and a demand for fresh leadership. He noted that voters were frustrated with unfulfilled promises and long-standing detachment from constituents.

“The people of Ndorwa West wanted a leader who is closer to them, not one who only engages from Kampala,” Mpirirwe said. “After 19 years, the voters decided it was time for change.”

John Kabengye, the LCIII Chairperson for Kahungye Sub-county, echoed similar sentiments. He alleged that Hon. Bahati’s leadership was marred by sectarianism, with some constituents claiming to have been sidelined based on religion.

“While the minister has been instrumental in development, his tendency to favor only certain groups hurt his support,” Kabengye remarked. “We are hopeful that new leadership will transform this constituency into a model of inclusive development.”

Notably, Minister Bahati was the only Cabinet minister to lose in the Kigezi sub-region, where all other NRM ministers retained their party flags. These include Hon. Dr Chris Baryomunsi, Minister of ICT and National Guidance and MP for Kinkizi East; Rt Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi, Minister for Security and MP for Rujumbura County; and Hon. Henry Musasizi, Minister of State for Finance (General Duties) and MP for Rubanda East.

As Mporera prepares to take on the mantle of leadership, his message of unity and grassroots development seems to have struck a chord in a constituency long yearning for a new chapter.