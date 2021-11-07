MPs accuse Finance of usurping their powers

A section of MPs have opposed the Ministry of Finance’s move to slash and redirect what they describe as “already appropriated, approved and passed budget”.

According to the MPs, the action is not only problematic, but also tantamount to usurping the powers of Parliament.

The development comes days after senior technocrats at the Finance ministry said government ministries, departments and agencies will be subjected to immediate extensive budget cuts.

The cuts, which total about Shs203b, are meant to redirect the available finances to areas that will resuscitate the Covid-19-hit economy, finance priorities in this financial year budget, and fund areas that are in line with priorities contained in the Third National Development Plan .

While making a presentation in a meeting organised by SEATINI Uganda on Friday, Mr Silas Aogon, the Kumi Municipality MP, said many of his colleagues are deeply concern by the Ministry of Finance “takeover” of Parliament appropriation function.

“Part of being discipline entails respecting the Constitution and re-appropriating what we have appropriated is indiscipline unless the ministry of Finance has now become another Parliament,” Mr Aogon said.

However, when contacted, the Finance minister, Mr Matia Kasaija, said anybody dissatisfied with the ministry’s role in enforcing the budget cuts should blame the Cabinet.

“I follow the decisions of Cabinet... When Covid-19 struck, there was so much required to do and yet we were short of funds, therefore the Cabinet ordered me to cut money for provision of travel, workshop, and other expenditures across board,” Mr Kasaija said.

Earlier, the Deputy Secretary to the Treasury, Mr Patrick Ocailap, said what they did was in order.

“The budget expenditure is already approved, so I don’t see where the problem is. We are only mandated to go back to Parliament to seek another approval if we are spending beyond the approved budget, but in this case, we are faced with shrinking revenue yet we must execute the budget,” he said.

“It makes no sense for us to run to Parliament to say the revenue that they have appropriated is less, therefore, should they have authorised us again to cut the budget yet they have already approved it to that level?” Mr Ocailap added.



































