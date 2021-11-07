MPs accuse Finance of usurping their powers

Finance minister, Mr Matia Kasaija, said anybody dissatisfied with the ministry’s role  in enforcing the budget cuts should blame the Cabinet. PHOTO | FILE

By  Ismail Musa Ladu

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • When contacted, the Finance minister, Mr Matia Kasaija, said anybody dissatisfied with the ministry’s role  in enforcing the budget cuts should blame the Cabinet. 

A section of MPs  have opposed the Ministry of Finance’s move  to slash and redirect what they describe as “already appropriated, approved and passed budget”.

