MPs aid Luweero health facilities

Members of Parliament (MPs) from the central region at the weekend rendered support to several health facilities in Luweero District.

The 25-member delegation handed over essential supplies, including medicines and mattresses, to Wabusana and Kamira Health Centres III.

Mr Robert Ssekitoleeko, the MP of Bamunanika County in Luweero, while delivering his speech, said they have a responsibility to ensure that residents have a sound health service care system. He called upon the government to improve the health system in Luweero.

“Our people need the medicines at the facilities,” he said.

The leaders said the high number of people who contract preventable diseases such as malaria and pneumonia is worrying.

While the district health officials reveal a robust awareness campaign to encourage the population to seek medical care and embrace preventive measures, leaders and residents claim that a number of the health care units register medicine stockouts and lack medical equipment.

Mr Tonny Lubinga, the Bamunanika Sub-county representative, said many residents do not seek medical attention.

“Malaria disease is the biggest challenge at Kyampisi Village in Bamunanika Sub-county. Many people resort to self-medication and at times fail to detect the diseases in time. This is because of the poor state of our health facilities,” he said in an interview on Sunday. He asked the leaders to lobby for equipment in health care units.

“I believe that once the health units are equipped, the residents will seek diagnosis and medicines in time,” he said.

Ms Margaret Namaganda, a mother of six children, said she has to trek a distance of 13kms to the nearest public health facility and later get referred to pharmacies.

“I now do not waste my time visiting the health facilities but buy some medicines from the village clinics. When the health facilities get stocked, we shall seek the services as advised by our leaders,” she said.

The Luweero District Health Officer, Dr Innocent Nkonwa, in an interview yesterday said the district has revamped the health awareness campaign against the preventable disease.

“Many people ignore sleeping under treated mosquito nets while many take the wrong dosage after testing positive for malaria. Our health teams are on ground,” he said.

Statistics

A recent Luweero District Health Report released for the Financial Year 2021/2022 reveals that 99 malaria deaths were recorded at different facilities.

The report further reveals that 66 of the cases occurred among children under the age of five and 33 cases were among children above the age of five.