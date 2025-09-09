MPs approve Shs353 billion loan from IFAD for livestock project

Parliament approved the government’s request to borrow $99.56 million (approximately Shs353 billion) from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) on September 9 to finance the proposed Resilient Livestock Value Chain Project.

Presenting the proposal, Mr Henry Musasizi, the State minister for Finance (General Duties), said the project will benefit 400,000 households and up to 20 million people in 55 districts within the cattle corridor, including Kumi, Kabale, Kasese, and Namutumba, among others.

The total project cost is estimated at $204.8 million. Of this, $99.56 million will come from Uganda’s IFAD Performance-Based Allocation System (PBAS) and the IFAD Borrowed Resource Access Mechanism (BRAM), $50 million from the Global Environmental Facility (GEF) and Green Climate Fund (GCF), and $15 million from the Africa Rural Climate Adaptation Finance Mechanism (ARCAFIM).

Government is expected to contribute $31.97 million in cash and in-kind, while project beneficiaries will contribute at least $8.3 million.

Mr Henry Musasizi, the State minister for Finance (General Duties), presents the loan proposal in Parliament on September 9, 2025. PHOTO/IBRAHIM KAVUMA

“The goal of the project is to contribute to improved livelihoods of smallholder livestock farmers in Uganda, to enhance income, nutrition, and resilience of smallholder dairy and beef producers,” Mr Musasizi said.

He assured MPs that the loan terms are favorable, with a 50-year repayment period, a 10-year grace period, zero interest, and a 0.1 percent service charge.

“It is true this loan has strict timelines; we must sign off by 12th [September], or else we lose the money, and also all other programmed borrowing under IFAD,” he added.

Despite Uganda’s rising debt burden, now at Shs106.97 trillion as of December 2024, Mr Musasizi maintained it is sustainable in the medium term. The public debt stock stood at $29.06 billion by the end of December 2024, up from $27.77 billion in June the same year, split almost evenly between external and domestic debt.

Parliament, with unusually few MPs present, has approved a Shs353 billion loan from IFAD to finance the Resilient Livestock Value Chain Project. Both government and opposition benches were largely empty during the September 9, 2025 plenary. PHOTO/IBRAHIM KAVUMA

The loan approval will raise Uganda’s external debt exposure by $99.56 million and increase the share of GDP by 0.16 percent.

Committee on National Economy chairperson, Mr John Bosco Ikojo, recommended the loan’s approval but urged that funds be directed towards the project rather than administrative costs.

The committee noted that $2.796 million would be used for vehicles, $4.464 million for consultancies, and $4.111 million for training and workshops. “These consumptive items are taking up a substantial amount of the loan proceeds. The case in point is the project plans to acquire fifteen vehicles, which translates to Shs671 million,” Mr Ikojo said.

He recommended renegotiating the loan to shift resources from consumptive items to acquiring inputs, goods, and equipment.

Kumi Municipality MP, Mr Silas Aogon, welcomed the approval, saying the project would benefit people at the grassroots. “Most of the money that we have been borrowing has been benefiting the people in urban areas. Why don't you allow people from the rural areas, for the first time, to also see something?” he asked.

Mr Aogon also praised the terms. “Look at this issue of a 0 percent interest rate. Where do you get it from? At a time when Trump is saying we are not giving money to foreigners,” he said.

However, some MPs opposed the borrowing. Butambala County legislator, Mr Muwanga Muhammad Kivumbi, said the project components seemed to favor government departments rather than farmers.

“What is in the core of our report is that most projects we have looked at don't place money where it is adequate. It goes to components where it is easy to eat the money, through consultancy, through management, and other things,” he said. “This looks like a classical failed project that is intended to benefit only the rich, not the real farmers.”

Kira Municipality MP, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, criticized the committee for recommending approval despite flagging flaws. “The committee report says go and renegotiate this request. I don't know what's wrong with colleagues. That you can say all the things that you have said, and then you say you want the loan approved,” he said.

Mr Ssemujju warned that Uganda already has enough debt and should not worsen its burden.