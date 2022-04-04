MPs asked to support Oulanyah education trust fund

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has asked Members of Parliament to contribute to the Jacob Oulanyah Education Trust Fund, which has been established to support his children and needy children in the country.

“I want to pledge to you that we as Parliament of Uganda, we have got an additional responsibility of Jacob’s children. You are our children as Parliament,” she told mourners at late Oulanyah’s home in Muyenga, Kampala.

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo told mourners said the trust fund would be managed with transparency.

“We have set up the Jacob Oulanyah educational trust fund, which I am privileged to chair; members include Speaker of Parliament. It’s our vow, determination that Jacob Oulanyah’s children may or will not be able to see Jacob now physically but their dreams and pursuit of education will continue as if Jacob was alive,” he said.

He added: “Those who were studying outside will not come back to Uganda, they will continue to the highest level of their pursuit. We extend this to those who were Jacob’s responsibility.”

Ms Robinah Nabbanja, the Prime Minister, pledged to work on Oulanyah’s plan to lift northern Uganda out of poverty.

“When I became Prime Minister, I travelled to different parts of the country and I went to northern Uganda. I asked him (Oulanyah) that I have been to other parts of the country but I see that people in northern Uganda are still poor. So I asked him what we can do to help people get out of poverty. Oulanyah told me that people in northern Uganda don’t need handouts but sensitisation,” she said.