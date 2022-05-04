MPs cite gaps in Shs72b request for PDM rollout

The Parliamentary Budget Committee yesterday raised questions over a Shs72 billion request for the parish development model (PDM) roll-out.

Mr Godfrey Onzima, the chairperson of Parliament’s Public Service and Local Government Committee, made the request while presenting a sectoral report before the Budget committee.

The committee was receiving the report for reconciliation, harmonisation and consolidation.

Mr Onzima said of the Shs72b, Shs20b is for facilitating pillar working groups as well as secretarial operations, while Shs52b is for running local government activities.

Mr Ignatius Mudimi Wamakuyu, the deputy chairperson of the Budget committee, asked why the Shs20b was needed yet previously Mr Raphael Magyezi, the Local Government minister, had asked for a less amount.

“You have asked for Shs20b [for facilitating secretariat operations on the parish development model roll-out] but I have a letter dated May 2 signed by Mr Magyezi handling these things [PDM] only requesting for slightly more than Shs2.3b, so, which one should we [consider?]” Mr Wamakuyu asked.

In response, Mr Onzima said: “If he [Magyezi] has also decided to come to you and present a different figure, I don’t know how [that came]. What was captured here was a presentation by them [ministry].”

Mr Onzima added that the activities of the parish model cannot progress if there is no funding for the secretariat to oversee activities.

Mr Fox Odoi (West Budama North East) asked whether the government was ready to implement the model yet there was looming uncertainty on whether parish chiefs, the focal implementers of the programme, would easily get paid.

Mr Paul Omara (Otuke County) raised similar concerns.

“We have a big problem. We have created parishes where the parish chief will be central to the administration of this model but we have not resourced them to do the work. It is unfortunate that Parliament did not have time to debate this model thoroughly before the implementation,” Mr Omara said.

“Now it is like the cat is before the mouse and it is as if we are trying to deal with these matters when they have already bolted,” he added.

Mr Dicksons Kateshumbwa (Sheema Municipality) raised concerns about money previously injected into the project.

Mr Kateshumbwa called for an investigation into what the government is selling to people vis-a-vis what it is going to implement [on ground].

Mr Opolot Patrick Isiagi, the chairperson of the Budget committee ( Kachumbala County MP), cited some gaps in the request.

“We thank the committee [Public Service and Local Government] for the effort but you have left many things hanging . You need to make certain things clear in order to give concrete justification for whatever decision needs to be taken,” he said.

President Museveni launched the parish model on February 27 in to ensure service delivery and boost household incomes. The model is being piloted before a countrywide rollout.

Doubts