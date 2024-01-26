MPs demand action after cattle disease hits districts

Parliament chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa yesterday raised concern over the surging cases of foot-and-mouth disease in the country.

The concern comes after 32 cases of the disease were recorded in the districts of Budaka, Bukedea, Bukomansimbi, Butaleja, Fort Portal City, Gomba, and Isingiro, Kabarole, Kassanda, Mubende, Kayunga, Kazo, Kiruhura, Kumi, Kyankwanzi, Kyegegwa, Kyotera, Luuka, Lwengo, Lyantonde, Mbarara, Mityana, Mpigi, Nakaseke, Ntungamo, Rakai, Rwampara and Ssembabule.

According to Mr Tayebwa, the affected farmers, whose livelihoods depend on these animals, need immediate intervention.

He directed the Minister of Agriculture to issue a statement on the matter, outlining the duration of the districts’ quarantine, measures in place, and necessary support from Parliament and other stakeholders.

“When you go to your constituency, you will be asked these questions. We need to be brought on board to know how best to respond to these issues. We need to know what the Minister is doing. So I will request the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries to make a statement on Thursday, next week with regard to this matter,” Mr Tayebwa said.

Following the matter, the government has issued quarantine guidelines in the affected districts. These include a ban on animal movement within and through the affected areas, closure of cattle markets and butchers, and a prohibition on trading in animal products from quarantined regions.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries, Maj Gen David Kasura Kyomukama, raised concerns about the lax enforcement of quarantine guidelines by law enforcement authorities. He urged the Inspector General of Police to ensure strict adherence to the quarantine measures to prevent further spread and protect the livestock sector.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to entreat you to prevail upon the Regional and District Police Commanders to ensure that the quarantine is enforced strictly,” section of the letter addressed to the IGP reads.

In Nakasongola District, where the FMD quarantine was announced on January 17, officials revealed that the district was struggling to enforce guidelines on the animal movements.

“Nakasongola District is a major transit route for animals from different Districts. Because we have porous borders, enforcement is difficult in some of the areas. We need cooperation from the police to check the different routes,” Mr Sam Kigula, the district chairperson, said on Tuesday.

Mr Edward Ssenoga, a resident of Nakasongola Town Council, expressed concerns about the safety of meat in restaurants, urging government intervention through vaccine supply.

“We cannot ascertain the safety of the animal products including the meat that is served at the different restaurants,” he said.

A section of farmers, however, say some farmers allegedly obtain special permits to move their animals.

The Sembabule District Veterinary Officer, Dr Joseph Kawooya, in an interview with Daily Monitor on Tuesday dismissed claims of special movement permits for animals as baseless.

“We have strict guidelines that do not permit movement of animals; including animal products in areas under quarantine. We cannot have the special movement permits. The restriction aims at containing the spread of the disease,” he said.

In the affected districts, authorities assert that the government has yet to supply the required vaccines, despite assurances from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries (MAAIF) of a prompt intervention.

“We have been told that the vaccines are being procured. MAAIF has no vaccines in stock. We need to mobilise the individual farmers to purchase the vaccines privately as we wait on the government promise,” Mr Sam Kigula, the Nakasongola District Chairperson, said.

About disease

Foot and Mouth Disease is among the viral diseases characterized by fever and blister-like lesions followed by erosions on the lips and tongue of the mouth of the affected animals. The affected animals can recover once attended to on time but could die once neglected. The FMD is spread through contact with material that has been infected by the virus.