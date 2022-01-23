MPs dismiss URA’s request for Shs35b to construct tax academy for staff

URA Commissioner General , Mr John R Musinguzi and other members of the tax collector's management executive team accompanied the Minister of State for General Duties in the ministry of Finance, Mr Henry Musasizi as he appeared before the Committee on Finance, Planning and Economic Development to detail URA performance, priorities and challenges on January 21, 2022.

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

[email protected]

The Parliamentary committee on finance has dismissed Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)’s request for Shs35.302 billion to construct a tax academy for further training of its staff members. 

