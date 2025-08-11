MPs, district officials clash over unpaid youth loans

Members of Parliament on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for Local Government have clashed with local officials across northern Uganda over a proposal to write off unpaid loans given to youth under the Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP).

The proposal to declare the outstanding YLP loans as bad debts means that these funds would be written off entirely, releasing borrowers from any obligation to repay. This has sparked heated debate as government officials and MPs weighed the impact on public finances and accountability.

Between Wednesday and Friday last week, PAC held a series of sessions in Gulu City, meeting representatives from various districts and municipalities, including Lira, Gulu, Moroto, Apac, Kitgum, and Alebtong.

During the hearings, it became clear that thousands of YLP beneficiaries nationwide still owe the government billions of shillings. Some loans were issued as far back as 10 years ago, yet recovery remains negligible.

The programme, implemented by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, aimed to empower youth through financial support for income-generating projects.

However, Monitor investigationsrevealed that many beneficiaries have failed to repay their loans.

At one session, officials from Alebtong District suggested writing off the unpaid loans due to the immense challenges faced in recovering the funds.

Ms Susan Acen, the Alebtong District YLP coordinator, disclosed that out of Shs1.9 billion disbursed over the last decade, only Shs370 million has been recovered—just 5 percent of the total amount.

Ms Acen told the committee, chaired by Kilak County MP Gilbert Olanya, that many beneficiaries are untraceable.

“We are struggling to recover the money from youth who borrowed it. Tracking them down to enforce repayment is one of our major challenges,” she said.

She also revealed that one option under consideration was arresting defaulters to compel repayment. Similar issues were reported in the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP).

Ms Vicky Dorcus Auma, Alebtong’s community development officer, went further, suggesting that the government consider scrapping the programme or officially waiving the unpaid loans.

“Government should waive the money disbursed because recovering it is extremely difficult. We have petitioned the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Labour, Gender and Social Development on this matter,” she said.

The district’s chief administrative officer, Mr Franko Olabaro, said new strategies are being developed to improve recovery rates for both YLP and UWEP loans. “We are working hard to recover the funds. Recently, we recovered over Shs37 million from beneficiaries,” he said.

Similar proposals came from Lamwo District officials during their appearance before the committee. However, not all PAC members agreed.

Phillip Okin Ojara rejected the idea of writing off the debts, warning that such a move could open the door for embezzlement by unscrupulous officials.

“The officials may exploit the government’s decision to eat up the money. The best option is to enforce recovery so that the funds are repaid,” he stressed. Okin also recommended rewarding districts that successfully recover at least 50 percent of their loans.

“We cannot punish districts unilaterally. The Ministry of Gender should allocate more funds to districts that have achieved at least 50 percent recovery,” he said.

Mr Isaac Ituka, another PAC member, urged district officials nationwide to increase efforts to recover funds to help more Ugandans benefit and rise out of poverty.

Over the past decade, the Ministry of Gender has disbursed more than Shs160 billion under the YLP to support more than 20,000 youth-led projects across Uganda. But, a significant share of these funds has been misappropriated.

Background

The YLP was designed to reduce poverty and expand job opportunities for youth, though its impact in some areas like Gulu has been limited.

Recently, the government warned that districts failing to recover at least 50 percent of their loan advances would not receive additional funding.