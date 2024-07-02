MPs don't listen to your needs - survey

The findings come at a time the 11th Parliament has been under scrutiny for mismanagement of public resources, with some legislators arrested on corruption related crimes.



Parliament Speaker Anita Among has gone on the record defending one of those arrested for corruption, saying the resources are shared with the electorate.



In Uganda, corruption features among the top five concerns that citizens want government to urgently address, according to the survey.



Ugandans also want the government to swiftly address the quality of public services like health, education, water supply, and infrastructure(roads).



The citizens also want government to invest in improving agriculture, addressing unemployment, poverty, crime and security, a high cost of living and huge taxes.



Speaking during the dissemination of the findings, the secretary general of the Inter Religious Council Uganda, Can. Grace Kaiso, said time is prime for dialogue to diffuse a time-bomb in the country.



"We are at that point. If we don't address these issues, they will be responsible for our instability," he said.



Generally, the survey named "The state of multipartyism and political party appeal in Uganda" also highlights that “while majority Ugandans support multiparty politics, support for the current parties is waning.”



"Trust in the ruling party increased form 45 per cent in 2008 to 71 per cent in 2015 but has since dropped to 55 percent. Trust in opposition parties climbed to 47 percent in 2012 but has since declined to 33 percent," the survey report reads in part.



It adds: "The belief that party competition leads to violence also increased ...Identification with political parties has declined...along with trust in parties."



Deterioration in the management of political parties has led to a collapse in their support, which researchers say has a direct impact on general democracy in Uganda.