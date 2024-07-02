MPs don't listen to your needs - survey
What you need to know:
- In Uganda, corruption features prominent among what citizens want government to urgently address, according to the survey.
Lawmakers, also known as representatives of people, do not listen to the needs of Ugandans who elected them, a study conducted by a pan-African research network focused on democracy, governance and quality of life working across 42 African countries has said.
Findings from a 2024 Afrobarometer survey show that 85 percent of Ugandans feel Members of Parliament (MPs) don't pay attention to their needs.
These say their intended representatives at the national level only serve their own interests, most concerned with advancing their own political ambitions rather than serving the electorate.
"In 2024, only 15 percent of 2, 400 respondents from across the country said MPs try to listen to their constituents, down from 21 per cent in 2017," the survey shows.
At the local government level, only 25 percent of the citizens feel that district councillors listen to what ordinary people say.
Speaking at the dissemination of the findings in Kampala on Tuesday, lead researcher Francis Kibirige said the sentiments were reflected from how the legislators handle their legal mandate in legislation and appropriation but are equally rooted in the growing trend of the electorate seeking handouts from politicians.
The findings come at a time the 11th Parliament has been under scrutiny for mismanagement of public resources, with some legislators arrested on corruption related crimes.
Parliament Speaker Anita Among has gone on the record defending one of those arrested for corruption, saying the resources are shared with the electorate.
In Uganda, corruption features among the top five concerns that citizens want government to urgently address, according to the survey.
Ugandans also want the government to swiftly address the quality of public services like health, education, water supply, and infrastructure(roads).
The citizens also want government to invest in improving agriculture, addressing unemployment, poverty, crime and security, a high cost of living and huge taxes.
Speaking during the dissemination of the findings, the secretary general of the Inter Religious Council Uganda, Can. Grace Kaiso, said time is prime for dialogue to diffuse a time-bomb in the country.
"We are at that point. If we don't address these issues, they will be responsible for our instability," he said.
Generally, the survey named "The state of multipartyism and political party appeal in Uganda" also highlights that “while majority Ugandans support multiparty politics, support for the current parties is waning.”
"Trust in the ruling party increased form 45 per cent in 2008 to 71 per cent in 2015 but has since dropped to 55 percent. Trust in opposition parties climbed to 47 percent in 2012 but has since declined to 33 percent," the survey report reads in part.
It adds: "The belief that party competition leads to violence also increased ...Identification with political parties has declined...along with trust in parties."
Deterioration in the management of political parties has led to a collapse in their support, which researchers say has a direct impact on general democracy in Uganda.