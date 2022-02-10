Prime

MPs enact new family property sharing law

Acting Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr Muruli Mukasa, while tabling the Succession (Amendment Bill) 2021 on the flow of Parliament on February 8.  Photo/David Lubowa

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi  &  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • Under the new Act,  children inherit 75 percent of the wealth of a parent, grand-parent and or great grandparent.

  • During Tuesday’s debate on the Bill before its enactment, Ms Rwakoojo told Parliament the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee had rejected recommendations to exempt Muslims from the reach of the new succession law. 

Members of Parliament have enacted a new law detailing how family property should be shared in the event that one of the spouses dies without a will.

