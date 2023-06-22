MPs eulogise Arach-Amoko for merit-driven judicial service

A somber mood hang in Parliament yesterday as legislators assembled for a special sitting to pay tribute to the late Justice Stella Arach-Amoko of the Supreme Court.

Members of Parliament (MPs) broke down into tears, exchanged tight embraces, and spoke moving eulogies for the former Justice of the Supreme Court whose coffin containing her body lay in the House chamber.

It all made sense as she had also been a dear friend to some of the legislators.

The unbearable loss of Arach-Amoko who passed away at Nakasero Hospital last Saturday at the age of 69, was evidently seen in the dejected faces of her close family members who similarly attended the sitting to follow the proceedings.

Some of the immediate family members in attendance were her husband, children, and siblings.

Shortly after the laying of wreaths during the initial stages of the sitting, a motion was moved by Prime Minister Ms Robinah Nabbanja for a resolution to pay tribute to Arach-Amoko.

Her motion was seconded by other legislators including the Opposition Chief Whip Mr John Baptist Nambeshe who represented the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP) Mr Mathias Mpuuga who was away concluding oversight tours around the country.

Speaker of Parliament Ms Anita Among gave insight into her personal relationship with Ms Arach-Amoko.

“Some of us who knew her closely would not even call her a judge, we would call her Stella. We had that rapport that we would call each other the way we would want to call each other as girls," Ms Among said.

In her homage, Ms Among commended Arach-Amoko for exhibiting distinguished professionalism during her tenure in public service.

Arach-Amoko joined the Judiciary in 1997 and served in various capacities, including as Justice of the Supreme Court, a position she attained in 2013 and served in until the time of her recent death.

“I know somebody will always be there to take on the seat but she cannot be the Stella that lays just in front of us here,” Ms Among said.

Speaking to her motion, Ms Nabbanja praised Arach-Amoko for being an extraordinary icon of justice who was instrumental in mainstreaming alternative dispute resolution mechanisms in the judiciary and being a mentor to judicial officers.

“…she was distinctively dedicated, poised and an iconic leader who served Uganda with devotion. Her steadfast commitment to the judicial oath greatly contributed to the strengthening of judicial independence and adherence to the norms, values, and aspirations of the people of Uganda,” she said.

Mr Nambeshe, on his part, asked the government to honor Arach-Amoko’s legacy.

“I urge the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to address the structural challenges at the Law development centre by building on the [previous] efforts of the late Arach. This will enable us to holistically transform the training of bar course students in the country,” Mr Nambeshe said.

Ms Arach was reportedly trying to address several challenges at the Law Development Centre to transform the legal transformation in the country.

Additional tributes came from the Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr Nobert Mao. He said Arach-Amoko had the personal attributes of a great judge.

“….in the training of judges, there are characteristics that are outlined befitting a member of the bench. A judge should be studious, courteous, conscientious, patient, punctual, just, impartial, fearless of public plays, praise, clamor, and indifferent to private political or partisan influences. He or she should administer justice according to law and deal with his or her office as a public trust,” Mr Mao said.

He added: “Madam Speaker listen to the tributes being paid today and hope that the family is paying attention, you would see that Justice Stella Arach-Amoko exemplified all these attributes.”

Ms Brenda Nabukenya (Luweero) believed that she would one day become either a deputy Chief Justice or Chief Justice “because all her work spoke of quality, decorum, justice.”

Ms Anna Adeke Ebaju (Soroti) said she hardly heard complaints about Arach-Amoko from other lawyers and wished they would all follow her example.

Mr Abdu Katuntu (Bugweri) remembered Arach-Amoko for her extraordinary character.

“All lawyers who appeared before Justice Stella Arach-Amoko will tell you the story...very calm, meticulous, and amiable. Sometimes judges can be bullies and those who have appeared in court, you know she isn’t one of them.”

“The story of Justice Stella Arach-Amoko is the story of a woman rising... a story of success,” Mr Katuntu added.

Amidst the moving eulogies, Ms Among asked a rhetorical question of whether legislators had even checked on Arach-Amoko during her stay at the hospital.

“All of you who are talking highly about Stella..what she did for you, who went to visit her? She was in the hospital for eight months...” Ms Among said before a brief silence ensued in the House.

And since the body was yesterday staying overnight to lie in State [at Parliament], Ms Among said it served as an opportunity for those claiming to have loved Arach-Amoko to pitch camp.

“I want to see that love tonight [yesterday night],” Ms Among said.

The body then be taken from the Parliamentary chamber ahead of burial on Friday.

It is not yet conclusively known whether she will be buried in Adjumani District as earlier planned following a recent clash between the government and cultural leaders over her final burial site.

Utility: Who was Lady Justice Stella Arach-Amoko?

Stella Arach-Amoko served as the Justice of the Supreme Court. She held the position from 2013 until her death at Nakasero Hospital. She was 69 years old, a year shy of the mandatory retirement age.

She joined the judiciary in 1997 as a High Court judge and was elevated to Justice of the Court of Appeal in 2010.

Termed a champion of justice, Arach-Amoko is hailed for her professionalism and integrity during her previous service in the judiciary.