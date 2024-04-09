MPs fail to meet Soroti hospital  officials

Members of Parliament on the Government Assurances and Implementation committee were on Friday left dumbfounded after officials from Soroti Regional Referral Hospital failed to turn up for a meeting to discuss issues affecting the facility.

Ms Connie Nakayenze Galiwango, the Woman MP for Mbale City, who was leading the team of parliamentarians, said they were interested in discussing several issues, including plans to set up a new hospital. Ms Galiwango added that they also wanted to look at the hospital’s CT scan and X-ray machine but were disappointed that even the persons responsible were not available.



“We wanted to know if what the government promised was fulfilled and functional but I want to show my disappointment to the members that all this was in vain,” she said.

“Unfortunately this is a negative to the people of Soroti and we shall sit in Parliament and decide on the way forward,” she added.

Mr Robert Sekitoleko, one of the committee members, said the absence of the hospital officials raises many questions.



“Chair I don’t know if we can proceed well without the accounting officers, I would wish that we adjourn this meeting and maybe call them to Kampala,” the MP said.

Kampala meeting

The MP for Ochero County, Mr Julius Emigu, said visiting the facility without the officials responsible meant that they going to receive half-baked information and recommended arranging a special day to meet the hospital team in Kampala. However, Mr Joshua Okello, the deputy speaker of Soroti District Council, who represented the district chairman, pleaded that the meeting go on.



“I plead you should not consider leaving out Soroti but we could give what we have other than adjourning the meeting,” he said.