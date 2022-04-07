MPs get last-minute chance to view body 

Family members of the late Jacob Oulanyah yesterday permitted Members of Parliament (MPs) who attended prayers at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala to view his body.

The announcement at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds was made by the Minister for the Presidency, Ms Milly Babirye Babalanda, who is also the chairperson of the national organising committee in-charge of Oulanyah’s burial.

“I have been briefed by the Rt Honorable Speaker of Parliament (Ms Anita Among) that the family has allowed the honorable Members of Parliament to view the body,” Ms Babalanda said.

Hours earlier, Oulanyah’s divorced wife, Ms Winnie Amoo, posted on Facebook: “What is a wake or vigil without viewing [a body]. M7 za[a]bu!”

The MPs were permitted to see the former Speaker’s body shortly after President Museveni’s speech at the ceremonial grounds.

The A-Plus funeral management team, following the announcement, carefully removed the flag that was draped over the casket before opening its cap panel.

MPs then proceeded to form a line and in turns, took quick glances at the body.

A section of other invited guests, including clergy, also took their final look at Oulanyah’s body.

After viewing ended, the body was placed in a hearse and was then escorted with a convoy to Kyambogo University playground, where it was airlifted to Lalogi in Omoro District ahead of burial tomorrow, which will be a public holiday.

On Tuesday, Ms Christine Nandagire, the Bukomansimbi North MP, during a special sitting at Parliament to honour Oulanyah, asked Speaker Among, who was presiding over the session, to allow them view the body of the deceased.

The casket was placed inside Parliament’s chambers during the sitting.

Ms Among briefly responded that she had viewed the body on their behalf.

The reply from the Speaker seemed not to have gone down well with some legislators because during the night vigil where Oulanyah’s body was kept overnight in the House, a few were heard speaking in hushed tones that they should have been permitted to see his body [either during the special sitting or vigil]. This, they reasoned, would have been a way of bidding the deceased their final goodbyes.

Information, Communications and Technology minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, who doubles as the government spokesperson, had told Daily Monitor yesterday morning (before the Kololo ceremony) that indeed a section of MPs had asked to see the body before burial, a request his family members eventually granted at Kololo.

Oulanyah died at the age of 56 in the United States where he had been referred for further cancer treatment.

At the time of his death, he was serving as Speaker of the 11th Parliament and the Omoro County MP.



