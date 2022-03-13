Prime

MPs, govt play blame game over China deal

Travellers at Entebbe airport. A report by Cosase has recommended that Finance minister Matia Kasaija issues a public apology for committing the country to a loan agreement with unfavourable terms. PHOTO/JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi  &  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

  • Some legislators have asked the Minister of Finance to apologise for his role in the deal. 

A report by the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) has recommended that the Finance minister—Mr Matia Kasaija—issues a public apology to Ugandans for committing the country to a loan agreement with unfavourable terms.

