MPs grill justice ministry over Shs140m on budget for condom use training

Members of Parliament on the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee have questioned the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs for allocating Shs140 million to training on condom use, amid several critical unfunded priorities.

Shadow Minister for Constitutional Affairs, Mr Jonathan Odur, expressed disbelief that the ministry would prioritize condom use training while key areas remain underfunded.

“I do not want to water down our ABC strategy, but I want to understand that at the level of now your staff at the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, you still need to be taught how to use condoms, and the correct use of condoms, and you allocate much money to that particular budget, like millions. And then afterwards, you ask us to provide more money to certain areas,” Mr Odur wondered.

Related

Worry as the use of condoms drops by 100 million National

He further questioned the ministry’s plan to organize a medical camp, despite the existence of a dedicated health ministry.

“You also go ahead and you want to organize a medical camp, and you have allocated money for the medical camp. You have a ministry responsible for health and dealing with health issues, why should we now approve money for a medical camp,” he added.

Appearing before the committee on Tuesday, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr Nobert Mao, said the ministry requires Shs201.7 billion for the 2025/26 financial year. However, several unfunded priorities remain.

These include the operationalization of five additional regional offices, which require Shs8.337 billion, yet only Shs2 billion has been allocated, leaving a shortfall of Shs6.33 billion.

Other priorities include: completion of the Justice Law and Order Sector (JLOS) second phase, defending cases in regional and international courts (Shs205 billion), court awards and compensation (Shs30.2 billion), construction of offices for the Africa Humanitarian Agency (Shs360 billion)

In response to the MPs' concerns, Mr. Mao defended the HIV-related training expenditure.

“Mr Chairman, HIV is still a problem and Uganda is still at a frontline fighting and ending the virus by 2030,” he said.

Separately, MPs also raised concerns over the rising number of law graduates and the declining quality of legal professionals entering the field.

Soroti District Woman MP, Ms Anna Adeke, asked the ministry how it is regulating the influx of lawyers from numerous institutions.

“Every passing year, the number increases. Next academic year, there could be 4,000 to 5,000 with all the law schools that you have allowed to carry out this program, and now, LDC as the single entity that is training for the Bar, that diploma in legal practice, is the quality of the advocates still a concern for you as the regulator?” she wondered.

Ms Margaret Nabakooza, Secretary of the Uganda Law Council, acknowledged the decline in the quality of lawyers being produced by universities and the Law Development Centre (LDC).

“The council has also set certain standards and we have noticed that the quality of application is also very poor, as a result of poor quality lawyers coming out. Some of them can’t even spell their names three times, they can’t get their graduation dates right three times. The quality of lawyers has really gone down,” Ms Nabakooza said.

She added that concerns about declining quality have also been raised by the Judiciary. The Uganda Law Council attributes the issue to the increasing number of law graduates from local institutions.

“The Council has made proposals to the Attorney General. At the moment, a Cabinet Memorandum is being processed concerning legal education and training to address the issue of numbers and the quality of advocates coming out of institutions,” she added.