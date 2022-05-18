MPs issue arrest warrant for former ULC secretary

Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) yesterday issued an arrest warrant for Ms Barbara Imaryo, the suspended Uganda Land Commission (ULC) secretary after snubbing the committee summons for the last two weeks.

Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the committee chairperson, said their attempts to locate Ms Imaryo at her last known residence have proved futile. He also said all her known telephone contacts have since been switched off.

ULC members yesterday appeared before Cosase to answer audit queries as part of the ongoing investigations into ULC’s audit report for the Financial Year 2020/2021 by the committee.

Those who appeared yesterday include the suspended ULC chairperson, Ms Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki, interim chairperson Prof Nyeko Pen-Mogi, commissioners Charles Muhoozi, Stella Acan, Kyafu Asumani, and Rukiika Bujara.

Others include Mr Andrew Nyumba, the acting secretary, and Mr David Mugulusi, the undersecretary and the accounting officer of the Commission.

Ms Imaryo was first invited to appear before the committee two weeks ago to answer to issues relating to audit queries for 2020/2021 financial year, but has since refused to honour the invitation.

Last week, the Commission issued criminal summons, but still she ignored them.

In a May 17 letter addressed to the District Police Commander, Parliamentary Police Division, Kampala, Mr Ssenyonyi asked the police to arrest Ms Imaryo on sight and produce her before the committee tomorrow.

“Whereas Barbara Imaryo of the Uganda Land Commission stands charged with contempt of Parliament contrary to Rule 208 of the Rules of Procedure of the Parliament of Uganda. You are hereby directed to arrest the said Barbara Imaryo and produce her before Cosase on Thursday, May 19 at 10am,” the arrest warrant reads.

Mr Ssenyonyi said whoever sights Ms Imaryo must report her to the police and ensure she is produced before the committee.

“This morning, I signed an arrest warrant for her because she has refused to respond to our invitations and summons. We first invited her to appear before the committee, she ignored and last week, I issued [more] summons, which she still ignored and this morning, I issued an arrest warrant and whoever sights her must arrest her on sight and bring her before this committee,” he said.

He asked the commissioners to help in locating Ms Imaryo and ensure she is delivered to the accountability committee.

Mr Ssenyonyi inquired from the commissioners whether they are in touch with their former accounting officer, to which they said no.

Prof Nyeko said they have struggled to access her in the past and that their efforts have not yielded any fruits.