MPs join the war against malaria

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, has rallied Members of Parliament to join the war against malaria.

The lawmakers expressed their commitment while taking part in a walk organised by Uganda Parliamentary Forum on Malaria (UPFM) across the streets of Kampala yesterday morning.

The event was meant to raise awareness of the war against malaria.

Mr Tayebwa expressed worry about the amount of money Uganda loses on the treatment of malaria per year. He said annually, Uganda loses more than Shs2.4 trillion and almost about 52 Ugandans succumb to the disease per day.

The Deputy Speaker called for more sensitisation efforts to mobilise communities to join the war against malaria.

“Let’s sensitise our people to stop using mosquito nets for fishing, harvesting coffee, making ‘malwa’ and trapping ‘Nsenene/Eswa’. Others use nets as mattresses, etc. This must stop,” he said.

Mr Tayebwa added that fighting Malaria doesn’t have to be about the amount of money available, but instead embracing the basic strategies such as clearing bushes around homes.

“Let us use plants in our homes that are mosquito repellents. This is not a fight for only Uganda, 95 percent of the people who die of malaria are from Africa. This is an African problem. As leaders, we must combine efforts and deal with this malaria problem. Let us also donate blood and do physical exercise. Let’s kick Malaria out of Uganda and save lives,” Mr Tayebwa added.

The Anti-malaria walk comes ahead of World Malaria Day marked annually on April 25.

Members of Parliament under the UPFM also used the walk to launch a 20-day campaign against the disease.

Dr Patrick Tusiime, the Commissioner for Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control at the Ministry of Health, said the country has continued receiving an upsurge of malaria cases, especially in areas of Karamoja, Acholi and Bukedea Sub-regions despite different government interventions to contain the disease.

Prevention

He added that malaria is taking the lead in killing Ugandans due to poor health behaviours and non-conformity to advisable preventive mechanisms.

“The public ought to be on guard against Malaria by tightening the preventive safeguards as the cheapest and safest way of guarding themselves against malaria. Ugandans must now prioritise preventive mechanisms against Malaria over cure,” Dr Tusiime said.

Mr Geoffrey Mutiwa, the treasurer for UPFM and the MP for Bunyole West, said many Ugandans are unaware that malaria is one of the major killer diseases.

“As stakeholders, we need to work together and ensure that we educate the population about the causes of malaria. This will show them that it is a major problem that should be fought against,” Mr Mutiwa said.