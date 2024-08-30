MPs Mawanda, Akamba released on bail 

Igara East MP Michael Mawanda, his Busiki counterpart Paul Akamba and city lawyer Julius Kirya Taitankoko who are accused of defrauding government Shs3.4 billion which was intended to compensate Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society Ltd for property lost during war have been released on bail.

The three were granted a cash bail of Shs35 million each by the Anti-Corruption Court Judge Jane Okuo Kajuga who also ordered them to deposit their passports with court.

Ms Kajuga barred the accused from leaving the country without court’s permission. Each of their sureties was bonded Shs50 million not cash.