MPs Mawanda, Akamba released on bail 

Left to right: MPs Michael Mawanda, Paul Akamba, lawyer Julius Kirya, ex-Ministry of Trade PS Geraldine Ssali and Elgon MP Ignitius Mudimi Wamakuyu in the dock during the hearing of their case at the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala on August 27, 2024. PHOTO | ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Juliet Kigongo

Igara East MP Michael Mawanda, his Busiki counterpart Paul Akamba and city lawyer Julius Kirya Taitankoko who are accused of defrauding government Shs3.4 billion which was intended to compensate Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society Ltd  for property lost during war have been released on bail.
The three were granted a cash bail of Shs35 million each by the Anti-Corruption Court Judge Jane Okuo Kajuga who also ordered them to deposit their passports with court.
Ms Kajuga barred the accused from leaving the country without court’s permission. Each of their sureties was bonded Shs50 million not cash.

 During court proceedings, the state attorney had expressed fear that the MPs and their co-accused would interfere in police investigations. However, the judge said that since investigations were complete, their trial would start soon given that they have been on remand for over two months.


