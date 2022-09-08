MPs moot plan to increase pay

Members of Parliament yesterday passed the Parliamentary Pensions (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and adopted a report by the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee with a recommendation to increase lawmakers’ salary by 5 percentage points.

The recommendation, according to Parliament spokesperson Chris Obore, does not have a legal effect since it was not part of the original amendment to the Bill.

He added that the President who heads the Executive, which owns the budget, already applied brakes on pay rise for legislators.

“It was their (Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee members’) wish, which the House has not adopted. Parliament does not manufacture money, Parliament appropriates money, and the budget of Uganda is a presidential budget. If the President has said no salary increment, that is it,” he said.

Mr Obore added: “Salary increment is not a matter of the Pension Bill; so the recommendation collapses.”

In the changes to the MPs’ pension law, the monthly contribution by each member has been varied from 15 percent to 20 percent.

The implication, according to some parliamentarians and Finance ministry officials, is that the corresponding government contribution to individual lawmakers’ monthly pension share will increase from the current 30 percent to 40 percent, meaning more taxpayers’ cash will be applied to bankroll the pension scheme for the 529 legislators.

According to the report of the Legaland Parliamentary Affairs Committee, its members contended that a higher pension contribution will eat away MPs’ monthly take home, and raising their salaries by a corresponding margin would cover the gap.

The Committee members called the additional pension deductions from their emoluments a “loss”, despite the money going to their own accounts topped with even a higher additional government contribution.

“This loss of income needs to be mitigated by the [Parliamentary] Commission increasing the members’ pay by an equivalent value so that the amendment [to the Parliamentary Pensions Scheme] does not pose a financial risk to the members in the short run,” the members noted.

They reported to the House that their recommendation already received the backing of the Attorney General, Capital Markets Authority, Uganda Retirement Benefits and Regulatory Authority (Urbra), which is the pension sector regulator, and staff representatives on the board.

The recommendation contained in the committee’s report related to Clause 2 of the Parliamentary Pensions (Amendment) Bill, 2022 under which MPs voted to increase their contributions to the pension scheme from 15 percent to 20 percent.

Under the Clause, the contribution of government to each MP’s pension will automatically increase by 10 percent, twice the deductions from individual beneficiaries. Ndorwa East MP Wilfred Niwagaba, who is also the Shadow Attorney General, last evening said the committee recommendations, which were not direct amendments to the Bill, have “no legal consequence”.

“They only remain recommendations to be acted upon in future if the agency supposed to consider them deems it fit,” he said.

Origins of the Bill

The Parliamentary Pensions (Amendment) Bill was first tabled in July by Workers MP Arinaitwe Rwakajara to, among others, ease access to the retirement benefits. The principal law was first enacted in 2007 when current presidential adviser, Mr Edward Ssekandi, was the Speaker, and amended in 2011.

MPs yesterday voted to scrap the requirement of a recommendation by a medical board in favour of any other specialist medical practitioner to ease access for those who seek treatment, or retire, on grounds of poor health.

The Act was yesterday also amended to provide a member midterm access to 20 percent of their pension if they are 45 years or older, and have contributed for at least 10 years.

This change mirrors this year’s amendment to the National Security Social Fund (NSSF) Act, which granted midterm access to eligible members.

A lawmaker presently earns about Shs11m, minus allowances, placing them in the bracket of relatively highly-paid public servants.

Highly-placed sources said the proposal on pay rise mooted by Parliament’s Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee ran into the wall during back-to-back engagements partly due to a spirited opposition by Finance minister bureaucrats who said there was no money to implement it.

That difference of opinion played out during plenary yesterday when the MPs negated dissensions by Mr Henry Musasizi, the State minister of Finance (in-charge of General Duties), about the financial implication of the pay rise proposal.

MP Nathan Mafabi (Budadiri West, FDC) dismissed the objection, Mr Fox Odoi (West Budama, NRM) said there was no illegality, while Mr Geoffrey Ekanya (Tororo North, FDC) argued that the government does not have to comply with the recommendation straight away. He proposed that details of the matter could be dealt with during the budgeting process.

Whereas the salary increment proposal lacks a legal effect, its adoption by the House alongside the principal amendments, insiders told this newspaper, suggests a will to revive and give it wings to fly at any opportune future moment.

Mr Obore last evening christened the move as a “wish” of members of the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee. “What takes precedence is the decision of the House. The House has not decided on a salary increment. The House has only decided on MPs increasing their contribution. That is the position of Parliament,” he said by telephone.

The proposal, even when deemed to have no legal effect, surfaces at a time of financial distress for individuals in the wake of rising inflation and after Finance minister Matia Kasaija said the economy is “limping”.

Administrators of various local governments, including Kumi District, have already communicated to all or sections of employees that their September salaries will be paid in future due to current budget shortfalls.

The Treasury announced that it released about 19 percent of the expected 25 percent of the 2022/2023 budget first quarter disbursements. The sharing has been disproportionate, with some ministries, departments and agencies getting less than 10 percent allocation.

In other changes, MPs yesterday entitled all former speakers of Parliament and their deputies from 1980, or their dependents, to receive a monthly allowance as a percentage of the salary of a sitting House Speaker.

The Act still awaits presidential assent.

“We have former speakers moving as destitute, whose children cannot afford anything and yet they contributed to this country,” Mr Ekanya said.

Sheema Municipality’s Dicksons Kateshumbwa, however, dissented, arguing that Parliament was creating an obligation on the government without considering the financial implication.

Former Vice President and Speaker of Parliament Edward Ssekandi is already benefitting and also eligible are dependents of the first Speaker of the 11th Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, who died last year.

Only two of their predecessors since 1980 are alive: Francis Butagira (1980-85) and President Museveni (1986-96). The rest; James Wapakhabulo (1996-98) and Francis Ayume (1998-2001) passed on, meaning their families will benefit.

What finance ministry thinks about proposed plan

On appropriateness of the decision, Mr Jim Mugunga, the Finance spokesperson, said: “I am not privy to the actual deliberations or final adopted wording of the parliamentary decision. From practice, however, the Ministry of Finance would have made its position on the floor during the debate...this means that when the Hansard is produced, the full implication of the decision will be clearer.”