MPs Namujju, Mutembuli denied bail, further remanded

Two legislators, Ms Cissy Namujju Dionizia (Lwengo District Woman Representative) and Mr Yusuf Mutembuli (Bunyole East County MP), will spend the weekend in Luzira prison after being denied bail on Friday. The Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate, Ms Joan Aciro, denied their bail requests due to missing documentation.

Ms Aciro specifically cited Section 77 of the Magistrates Court Act, which requires an LC letter as proof of residence for bail applications. Ms Namujju Dionizia lacked this document, and Mr Mutembuli had only one suitable surety after the other failed to present a certified employment letter.

“Section 77 of the Magistrates Court Act states if an application or bail is made, court should make a consideration whether the applicant has a fixed place of abode and an application for bail should be accompanied by an LC letter a requirement A3 (Namujju) has failed to meet and also a one Robert Kasolo a surety for A2 (Mutembuli) did not meet,” Ms Aciro ruled.

The duo has been remanded until June 17 to present the required documents.

Court also granted cash bail of Shs13 million Mr Paul Akamba (Busiki County MP) after court finding his sureties substantial. He has also been ordered to deposit his passport with court while his sureties have been bonded a non-cash bond of Shs100m.

Court has heard that investigations in the matter are complete.