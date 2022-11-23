MPs okay Shs1.2t loan for electricity

Parliament has unanimously okayed a government plan to borrow Shs1.2 trillion from the World Bank to finance the Electricity Access Scale-Up Project aimed at increasing access to electricity in the country.

The government will also receive a grant of $276.5m (about Shs1 trillion) for the same cause.

The Minister for Finance in-charge of Planning, Mr Amos Lugoloobi, who tabled the motion yesterday, said about five million Ugandans, including households, commercial entities, and industrial parks will benefit from on-grid and off-grid connections.

“The objective is to increase access to households, commercial enterprises, industrial parks, and public institutions from 19 percent to 44 percent by 2027. Increase the usage of clean energy for cooking from 14 percent to 40 percent,” Mr Lugolobi said.

The project will cover the whole country, including refugee settlements.

Mr Medard Sseggona, who was representing the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, said they are not opposed to borrowing, but rather the mismanaging of money borrowed.

The terms, he said were favourable, and questioned why the government has previously entered into bad loans yet there are good terms.

“With respect to this particular loan, it is national and of basic infrastructure that we need for development.

My attention has been drawn to coverage and equity. We urge the people going to manage this loan to ensure that there is value for money so that when we start paying, we are paying for value,” Mr Sseggona said

Debt management

He tasked the government to swiftly come up with debt management policies.

Speaker Anita Among tasked MPs to be alert on their oversight role and ensure the funds are utilised appropriately.

Parliament will tomorrow pay tribute to former presidential candidate, Dr Paul Ssemogerere who died on Friday, and was buried on Monday.

Ssemogerere has been hailed as an inspirational leader, with a political career spanning half a century.

The House also tasked the government to clear the uncertainty of who gets an official burial. Government chief whip Hamson Obua said the Ministry of Public Service is working on a paper that will highlight those entitled.

Recent loans

The loan approval adds to the growing public debt burden that has a section of experts concerned. In July, Bank of Uganda announced that the debt hit the Shs80 trillion mark.

On November 16, Parliament allowed the government to borrow $140m (Shs524b) loan to finance the Uganda Digital Acceleration Project, and ring-fenced it to the implementing agency, National Information Technology Authority-Uganda.