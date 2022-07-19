MPs okay Shs285b loan for heart institute facility

Members of the Parliamentary Health Committee have approved a request by the government to acquire a $75m (Shs285b) loan for establishing a state-of-the-art heart surgery and treatment centre in Kampala.

Dr Charles Ayume, the committee chairperson, confirmed the development yesterday during the tour of the 10-acre piece of land in Naguru, Kampala, where the facility will be constructed.

The current Uganda Heart Institute (UHI) at Mulago Hospital is operating on about 1,000 square metres of land (a quarter of an acre), a space management said is limiting them from handling the rising number of patients with heart diseases.

Dr Ayume said in their assessment, the controversies over the land ownership in Naguru, specifically for the piece which was given to UHI, are small and can be resolved as the money is processed from the Arabian bank.

The loan is from Saudi Fund for Development, OPEC Fund and BADEA Fund, which are working in a consortium, according to information from the government.

The interest rate of the loan couldn’t be established by press time.

“This facility will save us from medical tourism abroad. But most importantly, any of us can become a patient, and so we shall need these services,” Dr Ayume told journalists and MPs during the tour.

He added: “We met last week on Wednesday. UHI is trying to process a loan of about Shs300b and as an end-user committee, we are mandated to listen to the story and whether it is justified that they should get the money. So we came down to ascertain whether this land exists so that we don’t just rely on the land title.”

Dr Ayume said they will summon people contesting the UHI land ownership such as Lukyamuzi investment so that the issues can be resolved.

The other part of the UHI land also extends into the one belonging to the Church of Uganda and Kampala Capital City Authority.