MPs poke holes in govt plan against fuel prices

Members of Parliament yesterday dismissed a statement by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development on the status of petroleum products and high cost of fuel as being out of touch with reality and offers no solutions.

In the statement to the House, Mr Peter Lokeris, the State minister for Energy, said government is focused on securing continuity of supply through Kenya and Tanzania.

The minister further reiterated the government’s commitment to haul in fuel via Lake Victoria.

Mr Lokeris said the government cannot do much to arrest the prices, terming it a global challenge.

“While prices of all products are currently high, the focus remains on sustaining supply to allow the market to continue to determine pump prices. We expect the positive effects of the above measures will be seen in the coming days,” Mr Lokeris said.

Fuel price

But with a litre of petrol or diesel going for more than Shs6,000, the legislators sought to know how this impacts on the final cost of fuel.

Mr Patrick Oshabe (Kassanda North MP) said: “The reluctance of the minister on the fuel crisis shows he does not appreciate the magnitude of the problem. We are asking our government to advise Ugandans on what is going on. We needed to hear about our fuel reserves, what do we have? How long can we be in this difficult situation?”

Mr Jonathan Ebwalu (Soroti West Division MP) faulted the ministry for poor regulation of the oil dealers, who he accused of hoarding fuel and forcing the prices upwards.

Regional factor

Mr Oguzu Lee (Maracha County MP) wondered why countries that haul their petroleum products through Uganda such as the DR Congo and South Sudan are selling fuel at lower prices.