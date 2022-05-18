MPs protest over Shs1m cut for Oulanyah Fund

Members of Parliament (MPs), among them a record number that filed for the microphone to pay moving tribute to Jacob Oulanyah, have a month after his burial backtracked on their pledge to remit Shs1m as a one-off contribution to his education trust fund.

At a special sitting to honour the ex-Speaker, who died in United States on March 20, lawmakers, who crowded the chambers, unanimously adopted a motion to boost the scholarship scheme as a posthumous appreciation for their former leader’s works on earth.

Each took turns to share personal accounts of how Oulanyah, who died aged 56, had positively impacted their lives and praised him as an orator, a brilliant and selfless leader and mentor, whose patriotic service to Uganda should be emulated by all.

Then the State Minister for Water and Environment, Ms Beatrice Anywar, moved a motion that each MP makes a one-off contribution of Shs1 million to the Oulanyah Education Trust Fund.

“As Parliament, we at one time agreed to contribute to purchase the cancer machine [at St Francis Hospital] Nsambya [in Kampala]. All MPs contributed about Shs1 million. If we are serious about the Rt Hon Jacob Oulanyah Education Trust Fund, let us agree and make a one-off contribution, which the Rt Hon Speaker [Anita Among] will take into that Fund,” she said.

The minister added: “We can contribute Shs1m [each]. This money will be deducted once and it will be delivered to that Fund to cater for the children of our fallen friend.”

The lawmakers chorused “aye” or yes. And there was not a single dissent.

That was on April 5, roughly six weeks ago, today. A day in politics, as in life, can be long and a lot of sand has shifted since that emotional meltdown session at Parliament in ways some lawmakers are upset Parliament chopped their salary to support students that Oulanyah cared for.

His successor, Ms Among, yesterday told the House that sat unusually from 10am that she was unhappy with the U-turn by some of the MPs, addressed reverently as honourables, promising to refund their cash from her pocket.

“I have been following some news and the statements that some of us make in regard to the Shs1 million that passed in this House,” she said, adding: “[The resolution] was adopted [unanimously]. Shs1 million was removed and taken to the [Oulanyah] Trust Fund. It was an agreed position, but you find members talking as if we have removed Shs10 billion from them.”

Oulanyah represented Omoro County and died only 10 months into the 11th Parliament Speaker job, marking an abrupt stop to his rising political career during which he served for 10 years as deputy Speaker.

Days after his demise, it emerged that he paid tuition for nearly 200 university and secondary school students at various institutions around the country, meaning many --- if not all --- would likely lack money to continue their studies.

Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo, who had been one of Oulanyah’s closest friends and mentor, then made a clarion call to all persons of good will to donate to the education trust fund, which he promised an eminent group chaired by himself would manage transparently.

There are 527 members in the 11th Parliament and each giving Shs1m out of their Shs20m-plus monthly earning as a one-off contribution, should have raised more than half-a-billion Uganda shillings --- a good shot in the arm for the Oulanyah education charity to bankroll the education of dozens.

However, the deduction has left some of legislators, among them Bugabula South legislator Maurice Kibalya, aggrieved and seething. He claimed it happened without his consent.

“If I have to contribute to the Jacob Oulanyah Education Fund, I must sign on that form. So the right procedure would have been for them [Parliament] to circulate a paper, or document, so that we sign to consent,” he said yesterday.

Nakawa East MP Ronald Balimwezo expressed similar sentiments, arguing that many of his constituents are needy too.

“We all have challenges in our constituencies. For instance, I receive more than 200 [telephone] calls from my people asking for [money for] school fees, [and] upkeep. I think I can better utilise that money (Shs1m) in my constituency because many [of my voters have unmet] needs,” he argued.

In a rejoinder, Parliament’s director of communications and public affairs, Mr Chris Obore, like the Speaker, implored lawmakers not to renege on the commitment that they made to honour a person who has passed on.

“Let not Shs1 million perpetrate hatred [because] it does not reflect well on any leader who is at a national level. Not even a villager should pride himself in hating the dead,” he said.

The resistance to pay is not because the legislators are oblivious of the commitment. Rather, others argue they skipped the session during which members paid tribute to the former Speaker, and could not be bound by the decision the House reached.